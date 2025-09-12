Dunkin’ Donuts launches limited-edition Sabrina Carpenter cups — How to get one
The cups are available in Dunkin’ Donuts stores on September 12 while supplies last
Sabrina Carpenter fans can expect a sweet treat at Dunkin’ Donuts today.
The coffee company announced on social media that it is giving out “reusable Sabrina cups” with purchases of any Daydream Refreshers Friday (September 12).
"Limited quantities so get yours while you can,” the brand warned.
The cup comes in shades of pink and orange, with illustrations of a cloud and white stars. There’s also a red lip illustration on it, along with “Sabrina” written in cursive letters.
To get the cup at Dunkin’, you have to get one of the three different Daydream Refreshers, created in collaboration with Carpenter. One option is Sabrina’s Strawberry Daydream Refresher, made with Strawberry flavor, oat milk, and Sweet Cold Foam.
Another is Sabrina’s Mango Daydream Refresher, including Mango flavor, oat milk, and Sweet Cold Foam.
The third refresher on the lineup is Sabrina’s Mix Berry Daydream Refresher. The drink has Strawberry and Blueberry flavors, oat milk, and Sweet Cold Foam.
As part of its collaboration with the “Taste” singer, the coffee chain also introduced the Dunkin’ Daydream Hotline for a limited time. When fans call 1-877-DREAMMY (373-2669), they’ll hear a special message from Carpenter.
This isn’t the first time the “Espresso” singer has worked with Dunkin’. In December, she launched Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso, which was available for a limited time.
The Carpenter-themed cups come two weeks after she released her newest album, Man’s Best Friend. In a review for The Independent, Adam White gave the album three out of five stars.
He wrote that the album bears an uncanny resemblance to last year’s Short n’ Sweet, featuring the same “Am I right, ladies?” and “Oops, did I just say that?” punchlines.
“It makes sense that, after years on the lower rungs of pop stardom, Carpenter would take advantage of her newfound success and keep the new material coming,” White wrote. “But it’s worth wondering whether she would benefit from keeping her songs in the oven a little longer. There are incredible highs here, but too much that feels like a first draft.”
When Carpenter released the Man’s Best Friend album cover in June, it sparked mixed opinions from fans. While some fans argued that the artwork perpetuated misogynist fantasies, others said Carpenter was owning her sexuality while poking fun at patriarchal values.
