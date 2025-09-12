Dunkin’ Donuts launches limited-edition Sabrina Carpenter cups — How to get one

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sabrina Carpenter fans can expect a sweet treat at Dunkin’ Donuts today.

The coffee company announced on social media that it is giving out “reusable Sabrina cups” with purchases of any Daydream Refreshers Friday (September 12).

"Limited quantities so get yours while you can,” the brand warned.

The cup comes in shades of pink and orange, with illustrations of a cloud and white stars. There’s also a red lip illustration on it, along with “Sabrina” written in cursive letters.

To get the cup at Dunkin’, you have to get one of the three different Daydream Refreshers, created in collaboration with Carpenter. One option is Sabrina’s Strawberry Daydream Refresher, made with Strawberry flavor, oat milk, and Sweet Cold Foam.

Another is Sabrina’s Mango Daydream Refresher, including Mango flavor, oat milk, and Sweet Cold Foam.

The third refresher on the lineup is Sabrina’s Mix Berry Daydream Refresher. The drink has Strawberry and Blueberry flavors, oat milk, and Sweet Cold Foam.

As part of its collaboration with the “Taste” singer, the coffee chain also introduced the Dunkin’ Daydream Hotline for a limited time. When fans call 1-877-DREAMMY (373-2669), they’ll hear a special message from Carpenter.

Sabrina Carpenter cups are being given out at Dunkin’ today only ( Getty Images )

This isn’t the first time the “Espresso” singer has worked with Dunkin’. In December, she launched Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso, which was available for a limited time.

The Carpenter-themed cups come two weeks after she released her newest album, Man’s Best Friend. In a review for The Independent, Adam White gave the album three out of five stars.

He wrote that the album bears an uncanny resemblance to last year’s Short n’ Sweet, featuring the same “Am I right, ladies?” and “Oops, did I just say that?” punchlines.

“It makes sense that, after years on the lower rungs of pop stardom, Carpenter would take advantage of her newfound success and keep the new material coming,” White wrote. “But it’s worth wondering whether she would benefit from keeping her songs in the oven a little longer. There are incredible highs here, but too much that feels like a first draft.”

When Carpenter released the Man’s Best Friend album cover in June, it sparked mixed opinions from fans. While some fans argued that the artwork perpetuated misogynist fantasies, others said Carpenter was owning her sexuality while poking fun at patriarchal values.