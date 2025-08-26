I’m a dietitian — here’s the startling amount of sugar in the new Dunkin’ drink and how to cut back

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A dietitian has spoken out about the startling amount of sugar in one of Dunkin’s newest fall menu items.

In bringing back pumpkin spice for the fall season, the coffee and donut chain also launched a Cereal N’ Milk Latte, a nostalgic creation described as “everything you love about cereal milk.” The Cereal N’ Milk flavor is also available as a Coolatta — the brand’s slushy drink — at participating Dunkin’ locations.

While a wider release date for the Coolatta version hasn’t been confirmed, the nutrition facts reveal that just a small Cereal N’ Milk Coolatta has 93 grams of total sugar and 84 grams of added sugars. The medium and large sizes only have more added sugar, with 126 and 168 grams, respectively.

Given that the daily recommended amount of added sugar is 40 grams, a dietitian felt compelled to share some advice.

Despite the large amount of sugar in the drinks, nutrition editor and registered dietitian Jessica Ball told Eating Well that while it might be OK to have the Coolatta occasionally, it should not become a regular order.

open image in gallery Dunkin’s upcoming Cereal N’ Milk Coolatta has 84 grams of added sugar in the small size ( Getty Images )

“Most Americans eat too much added sugar, and for many the top source is sugar-sweetened beverages,” she said. “That’s because it’s easy to way overshoot the recommended daily maximum intake of added sugar—which is around 40 grams per day—in just one sweetened drink without realizing it. This drink, for example, has over twice that amount.”

“While your diet should make room for foods you like, it’s important to be mindful of how highly-sweetened drinks like this not only fit into your day, but also your week as a whole,” Ball continued. “Trying this drink once is one thing, but I would not recommend having it regularly or multiple times per week.”

open image in gallery The Cereal N’ Milk latte launched at Dunkin’ locations across the U.S. on August 20 ( Courtesy of Dunkin' )

In terms of working around the high sugar content, it is recommended to get the Cereal N’ Milk flavor as a latte instead, with only 18 grams of added sugar in the small size.

In addition to the pumpkin beverages and Cereal N’ Milk drinks, another addition to the Dunkin’ fall menu this year is the Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher, made with oatmilk and topped with cold foam, offering a fruity, dairy-free option.

On the food front, Dunkin’ introduced several hearty and indulgent items. These included Chipotle Loaded Hash Browns, Maple Sugar Bacon, a Kreme Delight Donut, and the Iced Pumpkin Loaf.

Fans of the brand’s seasonal offerings can also enjoy the return of pumpkin pastries, such as glazed pumpkin donuts and pumpkin-flavored Munchkins.

The Halloween wave of the chain’s menu is expected to drop on October 15, and will reportedly include a Candy Bar Signature Latte, a Spider Specialty Donut, a Halloween Sprinkle Takeover, and a fun Halloween Munchkin Bucket.