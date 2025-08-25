Ice Cream sold at Walmart and other stores in a dozen states is under recall for ‘life-threatening’ error

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blue Bell Ice Cream, a popular brand sold at retailers including Walmart, issued a recall for some of its half-gallon cartons over a “life-threatening” error — undeclared pecans, almonds and walnuts in the dessert.

The company is recalling its limited edition “Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream” because of undeclared pecan, almond and walnut in the cartons produced at Blue Bell’s Brenham, Texas plant, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said.

The “life-threatening” mix-up was realized after some of the ice cream was mistakenly packaged in the brand’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough packaging.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds, walnuts, and pecans run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the FDA warned.

The mix-up was discovered by a Blue Bell employee, who noticed the incorrect packaging on two half-gallon containers while restocking at a retailer.

Blue Bell Ice Cream’s “Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream” has been recalled over undeclared pecans, almonds and walnuts. ( U.S. Food and Drug Administration )

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported, and no other incorrect packaging has been discovered. A reaction to a nut allergy can lead to Anaphylaxis, which is a life-threatening condition if it's not treated.

The affected gallons can be identified as Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream packaged in a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough half-gallon carton with a Moo-llennium Crunch lid. The gallons have the following code located at the top of the lid: 061027524.

The affected ice cream half gallons were distributed to retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, the Florida panhandle, northwest Georgia, southern Indiana, southern Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and southwest Virginia, according to the FDA.

Walmart confirmed the ice cream was sold at some stores in those states.

Blue Bell’s ice creams can also be purchased at other retailers and various supermarkets.

Customers who bought the affected ice cream can return it to the place they purchased it for a full refund.