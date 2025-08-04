Over 64,000 pounds of butter recalled over allergen concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A voluntary recall has been issued for over 64,000 pounds of butter found to contain an undeclared allergen.

The voluntary recall was initiated July 14 by food ingredient company Bunge North America, affecting 1,800 cases of its NH European Style Butter Blend which did not declare milk as an allergen on the label.

As of July 30, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) labeled it a Class II recall, the second-highest risk level. A Class II recall is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according to the FDA.

The butter was sent to 12 distribution centers located throughout the U.S., as well as a single distribution center located in the Dominican Republic.

Affected cases were packaged in white paperboard and contained 36 blocks.

Over 64,000 pounds of butter have been recalled ( Getty )

Affected cases of butter contain the following identification information:

Product code: 5023937

UPC: 1 00 78684 73961 2

Lot code: 5064036503

The butter recall is the latest in a string of food-and-drink-related issues across the U.S.

Earlier this week, High Noon Hard Seltzers were recalled over a labeling error. Some cans, filled with High Noon Vodka Seltzer, were mislabeled as the non-alcoholic Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition. As a result, drinking the beverage in these cans can result in unintentional alcohol consumption.

However, no illnesses or adverse events have been reported to date.

Two lots of the High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs were affected, according to a press release. High Noon initiated the recall after it discovered “a shared packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty Celsius cans to High Noon,” according to the press release.

The recalled High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs were sent to distributors in eight states who then shipped the product to retailers in six states — Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin — between July 21 and 23.

Even if they didn’t purchase the High Noon packs, consumers are encouraged to ensure that their Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition, does not have the same lot codes as the recalled cans.

Single-serve coffee pods have also been recalled this week.

New Mexico Piñon Coffee announced in a press release that it was voluntarily recalling 154 boxes of its Dark Pinon Single Serve Cups, which have 10 pods per box. The recall was issued because of the “potential introduction of food coloring into the cups,” which are compatible with Keurig machines, during brewing.

The recalled coffee pods were sold at popular retailers nationwide, including Target, Costco, Walmart, and Kroger.

Although there weren’t any reports of illness or injury, consumers are urged to throw affected pods away or return them to the place of purchase.