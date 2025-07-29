The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Single-serve coffee pods sold at Costco, Walmart and Target recalled for potential contamination
The recalled coffee pods were sold in 10-count boxes
A popular coffee company has issued a recall for some single-serve coffee pods due to contamination concerns.
New Mexico Piñon Coffee announced in a press release that it was voluntarily recalling 154 boxes of its Dark Pinon Single Serve Cups, which have 10 pods per box. The recall was issued because of the “potential introduction of food coloring into the cups,” which are compatible with Keurig machines, during brewing.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified the recall as Class III on July 15, according to a report. A Class II recall is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences,” as noted by the FDA.
The FDA report further explained the reason for the recall, saying it was because the “clear coat seal on the lid of the single serve cups did not get applied consistently to all cups in the production run” which “resulted in the food safe ink printing on some cups to run when exposed to high temperature, high-pressure water used in a K-cup machine.”
The contamination affects about boxes of coffee pods with the Best by Date of May 8, 2026, and the lot code 251749. Affected boxes have the Product Number: F03308 and the UPC: 812361033081.
The recalled coffee pods were sold at popular retailers nationwide, including Target, Costco, Walmart, and Kroger.
Although there weren’t any reports of illness or injury, consumers are urged to throw affected pods away or return them to the place of purchase.
A spokesperson for New Mexico Piñon Coffee issued a statement about the recall to Newsweek on July 16, noting that “quality means everything” to the company.
“While the issue was isolated and poses no health risk, it didn't meet the standard of excellence you've come to expect from us. We've already addressed the issue and taken steps to refine our process moving forward,” the spokesperson said. “We appreciate your patience, trust, and continued support as we hold ourselves to the highest standards.”
The coffee recall is the latest over contamination concerns. Earlier this month, Rich Ice Cream Co. recalled more than 110,292 cases of its various ice cream bars because the products may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria.
As noted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listeria is a “bacteria that can contaminate many foods,” with infections caused by eating food with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Although symptoms can vary, a listeria infection “can cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.”
Listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States, killing roughly 260 people per year.
