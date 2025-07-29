Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular coffee company has issued a recall for some single-serve coffee pods due to contamination concerns.

New Mexico Piñon Coffee announced in a press release that it was voluntarily recalling 154 boxes of its Dark Pinon Single Serve Cups, which have 10 pods per box. The recall was issued because of the “potential introduction of food coloring into the cups,” which are compatible with Keurig machines, during brewing.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified the recall as Class III on July 15, according to a report. A Class II recall is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences,” as noted by the FDA.

The FDA report further explained the reason for the recall, saying it was because the “clear coat seal on the lid of the single serve cups did not get applied consistently to all cups in the production run” which “resulted in the food safe ink printing on some cups to run when exposed to high temperature, high-pressure water used in a K-cup machine.”

The contamination affects about boxes of coffee pods with the Best by Date of May 8, 2026, and the lot code 251749. Affected boxes have the Product Number: F03308 and the UPC: 812361033081.

open image in gallery The FDA declared the coffee pod recall as Class III on July 15 ( Getty Images )

The recalled coffee pods were sold at popular retailers nationwide, including Target, Costco, Walmart, and Kroger.

Although there weren’t any reports of illness or injury, consumers are urged to throw affected pods away or return them to the place of purchase.

open image in gallery 154 boxes of Dark Pinon Single Serve Cups have been recalled ( New Mexico Piñon Coffee )

A spokesperson for New Mexico Piñon Coffee issued a statement about the recall to Newsweek on July 16, noting that “quality means everything” to the company.

“While the issue was isolated and poses no health risk, it didn't meet the standard of excellence you've come to expect from us. We've already addressed the issue and taken steps to refine our process moving forward,” the spokesperson said. “We appreciate your patience, trust, and continued support as we hold ourselves to the highest standards.”

The coffee recall is the latest over contamination concerns. Earlier this month, Rich Ice Cream Co. recalled more than 110,292 cases of its various ice cream bars because the products may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria.

As noted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listeria is a “bacteria that can contaminate many foods,” with infections caused by eating food with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Although symptoms can vary, a listeria infection “can cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.”

Listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States, killing roughly 260 people per year.