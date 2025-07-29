Chipotle is giving away one year of guac: How to score yours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At Chipotle, where the guacamole notoriously costs extra, customers have the chance to avoid paying more thanks to the chain’s new AvoLotto Sweepstakes.

The lottery, which kicked off Monday, runs through July 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and gives customers the chance to win a full year of free guacamole, in honor of National Avocado Day, which is celebrated July 31.

To enter, customers must use the interactive “AvoLotto Lens” on Chipotle’s official Snapchat account to scan a real avocado. No fakes allowed.

If deemed a winner, a code will pop up that can be redeemed in the Chipotle app. Winners enter that code into their Chipotle Rewards account within five days to redeem their prize, awarded as 52 free guac codes — or a year's worth of free guac. Up to 1,000 winners are selected each day.

"Each year for National Avocado Day, the holiday that has become synonymous with Chipotle, we find new and creative ways for fans to score our hand-mashed guac," Chipotle President, Chief Brand Officer Chris Brandt said in a news release. "We only use real ingredients in our restaurants, so when we worked with Snapchat to create 'AvoLotto,' we had to make sure that it only detects real fruit."

open image in gallery Fans must use the “AvoLotto Lens” on Chipotle’s official Snapchat and scan a real avocado for a chance to win free guac for a year ( Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. )

Then, to celebrate National Avocado Day on July 31, Chipotle Rewards members — winners or not — can get a free side or topping of guacamole with any regular‑priced entrée. The offer is available online or via the Chipotle app using promo code AVO2025 — no Snapchat required.

This promotion complements other offerings in Chipotle’s “Summer of Extras” loyalty initiative, which runs through August 31 and offers members bonus points, exclusive badges, and monthly challenges.

open image in gallery The sweepstakes runs until July 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT ( Getty Images )

Earlier this month, Chipotle announced the return of its Lipotle lip stain collaboration with beauty brand Wonderskin. The viral lip mask goes on as a metallic green but transforms into a natural pink shade once removed. The kit also comes with a Wonder Blading Activator spray to lock in the color, which is expected to last 10 hours. The product, which retails for $29, is currently sold out.

Prior to that, the chain offered BOGO meals for people with real or fake tattoos. The restaurant launched its first-ever collection of 13 temporary tattoos to mark Friday the 13th in June, featuring designs inspired by its brand elements and viral memes. Temporary tattoo sheets were also available at 13 Chipotle locations across the nation.

The creative marketing plot originated from the phrase “tatted like a Chipotle bag,” which gained popularity in 2022 after a viral post compared Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine’s tattoos to Chipotle’s to-go bag design. Since then, fans have joked about their own tattoos and mimicked the look by attaching Chipotle bags to their arms.