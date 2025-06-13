Chipotle offering BOGO meals for Friday the 13 — but you must be wearing certain accessory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chipotle is offering a “Buy One, Get One” (BOGO) deal for meals on Friday the 13th — but only for those with tattoos.

From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. today, the restaurant chain is offering the buy one entrée, get another free deal to customers with various forms of body ink. Tattoos can range from permanent to temporary ink, or drawn-on designs, according to a press release from Chipotle. The BOGO promotion is also limited to five free menu items per check.

However, the BOGO deal is only being offered at 13 Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. See the full list of restaurants offering the special here.

The deal comes as Chipotle is launching its first-ever collection of temporary tattoo designs to coincide with Friday the 13th, a major tattoo holiday, the company said. The collection includes 13 tattoos that feature designs inspired by elements of the brand, “including its real ingredients, coveted black fork, water cup, and ‘Chipotle is my life’ slogan,” as noted by the company.

These temporary tattoo sheets are inspired by the popular memes and TikTok videos of people showing off their permanent ink, while saying they’re “tatted like a Chipotle bag.” The sheets will be available at the 13 Chipotle restaurants doing the “BOGO” deal today.

Chipotle is offering the ‘BOGO’ deal from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 13 restaurants in the U.S. ( Getty Images )

“On the biggest day of the year for tattoos, we are honoring our bold superfans who have artwork reminiscent of the designs on Chipotle's takeout bags,” Stephanie Perdue, Vice President, Brand Marketing, said in a statement in the press release. “Fans who aren't ready to embark on their permanent tattoo journey can try out our 13 new temporary designs and enjoy a BOGO entrée.”

The phrase “tatted like a Chipotle bag” was first coined in 2022, after a fan shared a picture on X of Adam Levine shirtless on stage in 2019. In the caption, the social media user quipped about Levine’s tattoos on his chest and arms looking like the design of Chipotle’s to-go bags.

Since then, people have poked fun at how many tattoos they have and even jokingly attached the brand’s paper to-go bags on their arms, to say they were “tatted like a Chipotle bag.”

Earlier this week, Chipotle also announced that it was making a big change to its menu. For the first time in five years, the company is offering an Adobo Ranch dip, which features adobo pepper, sour cream, and a unique blend of herbs and spices.

The new dip will be available at Chipotle locations in the United States and Canada starting June 17.

Chipotle will also be allowing its rewards members to try the Adobo Ranch dip for free on launch day, as long as customers are enrolled in the program by June 16 at 11 p.m. To receive the free dip, customers must purchase at least one regular-priced entrée. The reward will only be valid on June 17.

“Ranch has become a cultural phenomenon, especially among Gen Z, who are finding creative ways to enjoy it beyond the traditional salad,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s President and Chief Brand Officer, said in a press release. “Our new Adobo Ranch taps into this passion, giving fans a craveworthy way to customize their Chipotle order with a completely new flavor.”