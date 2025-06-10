Chipotle releases new dip for the first time in five years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chipotle has announced the release of a new dip for the first time in half a decade.

On Monday, the fast-casual restaurant chain revealed in a press release that it would be adding an Adobo Ranch dip to its menu. The new dip will feature adobo pepper, sour cream, and a unique blend of herbs and spices.

“Ranch has become a cultural phenomenon, especially among Gen Z, who are finding creative ways to enjoy it beyond the traditional salad,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s President and Chief Brand Officer, said in the release.

“Our new Adobo Ranch taps into this passion, giving fans a craveworthy way to customize their Chipotle order with a completely new flavor.”

The new dip will be available at Chipotle locations in the United States and Canada starting June 17.

open image in gallery The new Adobo Ranch will feature adobo pepper, sour cream, and a unique blend of herbs and spices ( Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. )

Chipotle will also be allowing its rewards members to try the Adobo Ranch dip for free on launch day, as long as customers are enrolled in the program by June 16 at 11 p.m. To receive the free dip, customers must purchase at least one regular-priced entrée. The reward will only be valid on June 17.

The Adobo Ranch dip joins a menu that includes guacamole, queso blanco, and four different types of salsa.

open image in gallery Rewards members are eligible to receive a side of the Adobo Ranch with the purchase of at least one regular-priced entrée ( Getty Images )

The news of the restaurant chain’s new dip comes after Chipotle previously had to debunk social media rumors saying it was going bankrupt and would begin closing locations across the U.S.

“I’m still confused on how Chipotle is going bankrupt,” one X user wrote last week in a post seen by more than 4 million people. “How [the f***] is Chipotle going BANKRUPT?!,” another viral tweet read.

Chipotle spokesperson Erin Wolford swooped in to clear up the rumors once and for all, confirming them as just that: rumors. In a statement to USA Today at the time, she confirmed that the information was “false.”

Wolford said the claims “stemmed from an inaccurate online article confusing Chipotle with a venture it tested in 2023.”

A report published in Unión Rayo, a Spanish media outlet, about the closure of Farmesa Fresh Eatery — a small-scale Chipotle spinoff the company had invested in — used Chipotle’s logo as its original promotional image, which reportedly led to the confusion and rumors.

Farmesa launched in 2023 as a concept for several months in a Santa Monica food hall. It offered “delicious protein, greens, grains, and vegetables that are inspired by Chipotle’s Food with Integrity standards,” the chain said in a news release in February 2023.

By early 2024, Chipotle confirmed it would carry the concept forward after its partner closed shop.

Unión Rayo subsequently apologized for the “false article,” according to USA Today.