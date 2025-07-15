Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chipotle is bringing back its metallic green lip stain, inspired by avocados.

In July 2024, the food company joined forces with makeup brand Wonderskin to launch its lip stain, called “Lipotle.” Although the lip masque is metallic green when you apply it, once you peel it off, it turns into a natural pink shade on your lips.

Now, Chipotle and Wonderskin are working together again to relaunch the once sold-out product. The “Lipotle” Wonder Blading Peel & Reveal Lip Stain Kit will officially be available Tuesday, July 15, at 12 p.m. EST on Wonderskin’s website. The kit retails for $29.

As noted in a press release Monday from Wonderskin, the kit includes the “Lipotle” Lip Stain Masque, which you apply first. Then you “watch the signature green foil tint dry in 30 seconds,” or you can leave it on for 60 seconds if you want a bolder shade.

Then you spray on the Wonder Blading Activator, included in the kit, to “lock in the pigment.” You’ll proceed to peel off “the masque to reveal your perfect nude-rose shade,” which will stay on for up to 10 hours.

Chipotle is working with Wonderskin to release the lip stain on July 15 ( Getty Images )

According to Wonderskin, you can even eat your burrito or bowl from Chipotle without any “fear of smudging” your lip stain in the process.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Chipotle again to bring back this limited-edition shade of our viral Wonder Blading Lip Stain,” Marina Kalenchyts, Brand Director at Wonderskin, said in a press release shared Monday. “This partnership is a perfect blend of two trailblazing brands, both passionate about delivering exceptional quality, desirable products, and building loyal communities.”

She continued: “By merging Chipotle's bold, flavorful essence with Wonderskin's revolutionary beauty tech, we've created a one-of-a-kind product that enhances both solo and shared eating experiences.”

Wonderskin also noted in the press release that when the lip stain launched on National Avocado Day last year, it sold out faster than any other product. Since then, Wonderskin has received more than 10,000 email and comment requests to relaunch the Chipotle-themed shade.

“Fans couldn't get enough of 'Lipotle' the first time around, and we heard them loud and clear,” Stephanie Perdue, the Vice President, Brand Marketing at Chipotle, added. “Bringing ‘Lipotle’ back with Wonderskin is a celebration of our communities' passion for flavor and self-expression.”

Aside from makeup, Chipotle has other new offerings for customers. This includes different menu items like an Adobo Ranch dip, which launched June 17 at stores in the U.S. and Canada. The dip features adobo pepper, sour cream, and a unique blend of herbs and spices.

“Ranch has become a cultural phenomenon, especially among Gen Z, who are finding creative ways to enjoy it beyond the traditional salad,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s President and Chief Brand Officer, said in a press release in June.