Freeze-dried fruit sold in 42 states recalled over Listeria fears

A popular brand of freeze-dried fruit is being recalled due to Listeria contamination concerns.

Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC is recalling boxes of its Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack, with 15 pouches in each pack, according to a statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Thursday. The recall was issued because the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria.

The products were distributed between July 1 and July 25, 2025, and packaged in foil pouches inside a corrugated box. They were sold at Sam’s Club retail stores in 42 states. Boxes have the UPC 1 93968 50900 2.

Each box included five packs of freeze-dried strawberries, five packs of freeze-dried bananas, and five packs of freeze-dried apples.

Recalled fruit can be identified based on the lot number on the side of the box. The lot codes and Best By dates vary for each box, and they can be found here.

Variety packs of fruit were sold a Sam’s Club stores in 42 states ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The potential contamination with Listeria was discovered during internal testing of Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC’s products. However, there haven’t been any illnesses due to the freeze-dried fruit reported to date.

Still, consumers with the recalled product are urged to throw it away or return it to the Sam’s Club store where they bought it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Listeria is a “bacteria that can contaminate many foods,” with infections caused by eating food with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Although symptoms can vary, a listeria infection can “cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.”

Short-term symptoms among healthy individuals with a Listeria infection can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, and abdominal pain.

Listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States, killing roughly 260 people per year.

Many food products in the U.S. have been recently recalled due to a listeria risk. In July, Rich Ice Cream Co. recalled more than 110,292 cases of its various ice cream bars because they also may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

In June, Alma Pak International LLC voluntarily recalled 400 boxes, weighing 30 pounds each, of its organic blueberries because they tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

The FDA later elevated the blueberry recall to a Class I, the highest risk level. A Class I recall is “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” as noted by the FDA.

The last two years have also seen an alarming and unexplained rise in recalls. In 2024, approximately 300 food recalls were issued, with those recalls being linked to nearly 1,400 illnesses, a Public Interest Research Group report revealed.