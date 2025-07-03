More than 367,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer turkey bacon recalled over listeria risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three popular Oscar Mayer turkey bacon products have been recalled due to contamination concerns.

Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling 367,812 pounds of its fully cooked turkey bacon offerings, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service on Wednesday.

The recall was issued after the food company discovered during laboratory testing that the products “may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes,” a disease-causing bacteria.

Three Oscar Mayer products, produced from April 24, 2025, through June 11, 2025, were affected as part of the recall. This includes 12-ounce vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL,” with the use-by date ranging from July 18, 2025, to August 2, 2025. The product has the lot code RS40 and universal product code (UPC) 07187154860 on the packaging.

Second is 36-ounce packages containing three 12-ounce vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL.” The turkey bacon has use-by dates from July 23, 2025, to September 4, 2025, with lot codes: RS19, RS40, or RS42. The product has the UPC 071871548748.

The three recalled turkey bacon was produced from April 24, 2025, through June 11, 2025 ( U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service )

The third product being recalled is 48-ounce packages containing four 12-ounce vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL.” The food has use-by dates ranging from July 18, 2025, to September 4, 2025, and lot codes: RS19, RS40, and RS42. It has the UPC 071871548793.

There have not been any reported illnesses to date due to the recalled turkey bacon.

Still, consumers should either throw the recalled turkey bacon away or return them to the place of purchase for a refun.

As noted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listeria is a “bacteria that can contaminate many foods.” Although symptoms can vary, a listeria infection “can cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.”

Listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States, killing roughly 260 people per year.

Many food products in the U.S. have been recently recalled due to a listeria risk. Last month, Alma Pak International LLC voluntarily recalled 400 boxes, weighing 30 pounds each, of its organic blueberries because they tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) elevated the blueberry recall to a Class I, the highest risk level. A Class I recall is “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” as noted by the FDA.

Also in June, FreshRealm’s chicken fettuccine alfredo products were recalled after the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said they may be “adulterated” with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes.

The outbreak resulted in three deaths, as well as one fetal loss, and injured 17 people across 13 states, officials said.