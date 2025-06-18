Ready-to-eat meals sold at Kroger and Walmart recalled after three deaths from listeria
The outbreak caused three deaths, as well as one fetal loss, and injured 17 people, health officials said.
Ready-to-eat meals sold at Walmart and Kroger supermarkets are being recalled as public health officials investigate a deadly Listeria outbreak.
FreshRealm’s chicken fettuccine alfredo products are being recalled after the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said they may be “adulterated” with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes.
The outbreak resulted in three deaths, as well as one fetal loss, and injured 17 people across 13 states, officials said Tuesday.
The ready-made meals were shipped to Walmart and Kroger locations nationwide from FreshRealm establishments in San Clemente, California, Montezuma, Georgia, and Indianapolis, Indiana, according to the authorities.
The recall notice states: “Out of an abundance of caution, the company is voluntarily recalling all products produced prior to June 17, 2025, that are available in commerce under the following brand names.”
The products impacted include:
- 32.8-oz. tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date 06/27/25 or prior.
- 12.3 oz. tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date 06/26/25 or prior.
- 12.5 oz. tray packages containing “HOME CHEF Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and Parmesan cheese” with best-by date 06/19/25 or prior.
The impacted products bear the USDA mark of inspection on the product label as well as establishment numbers “EST. P-50784,” “EST.p-47770,” or “EST.P-47718” printed on the packaging.
The exact source of the contamination has not yet been identified, health officials said.
Shoppers who have purchased the recalled products should throw them out or return them.
Health officials warn that eating food contaminated with Lm can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and newborns.
“[Health officials are] sharing what is currently known regarding products associated with the outbreak as the agency continues to work with public health partners to identify whether a specific ingredient in the chicken fettuccine alfredo may be the source of this strain of Lm,” the FSIS said in the recall alert.
The investigation into the contamination is ongoing.
