Urgent dried fruit recall in 19 states over serious health risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dried fruit sold in multiple states has been recalled due to a serious health risk.

Turkana Food Inc issued a recall on 352 cases of its Floria Dried Apricots, according to a press release shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday. The product was recalled because it contains an undeclared allergen, sulfites, or “chemicals used as preservatives” added to foods, beverages, and medications to prevent them from spoiling, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

According to the FDA, the recall came after routine sampling, performed by the New York State Department of Agriculture, revealed that the product contained sulfites, which “were not listed on the product labeling.” As Turkana Food Inc continues an “investigation to correct the issue with the manufacturer,” production and distribution of the product by the FDA has been ceased.

The recalled Floria Dried Apricots were sold at stores in 19 states: Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

The product has the LOT number 440090478-15-333 on the bottom portion of the packaging. The UPC Label 2539560010 is marked by a sticker on the side of the packaging. The expiration date of November 2026 is also on the bottom of the packaging.

The dried apricots were recalled due to undeclared sulfites, a preservative that could lead to an allergy ( Getty Images )

Consumers who have the recalled product should not consume it. The FDA is also urging consumer to return the dried apricots to the place of purchase for a full refund.

There have been no reported illnesses so far. Most often, people with asthma have allergies and sensitivities to sulfites.

Earlier this week, P. East Trading Corp. also urgently recalled its Salted Smoked Split Herring because it may have been contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium that can cause illness or death.

Botulism is a rare but serious condition caused by a toxin that attacks the body's nerves. Symptoms include general weakness, dizziness, double-vision, trouble with speaking or swallowing, difficulty in breathing, abdominal distension, and constipation.

Then, on Tuesday, 6,668 cases of Breyers Chocolate Truffle Ice Cream was also recalled following customer concerns that there was a mislabeling error. The recall came after it was found that the tubs actually contained Rocky Road ice cream.

The Chocolate Truffle flavor has an allergen label that reads, “may contain tree nuts,” while the Rocky Road flavor declares almonds as one of the ingredients.

The last two years have also seen an alarming and unexplained rise in recalls. In 2024, approximately 300 food recalls were issued, with those recalls being linked to nearly 1,400 illnesses, a Public Interest Research Group report revealed.

Out of the 1,400 illnesses, 487 people became sick enough to require hospitalization, and 19 people died. While those numbers are still low when weighed against the entire U.S. population, they are also double the number of hospitalizations and deaths from food-borne illnesses in 2023.