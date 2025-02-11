Tuna cans sold at Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Costco recalled due to contamination risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tuna products that were sold at major retailers in the U.S. have been recalled due to contamination risk.

On Friday, Tri-Union Seafoods announced a voluntary recall of select canned tuna products sold under the Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B, and Trader Joe’s brands. These products were distributed nationwide at retailers such as Walmart, Trader Joe's, Costco, Kroger, and Publix.

According to the press release, Tri-Union Seafoods initiated the recall after its supplier discovered a manufacturing defect in the tuna cans’ “easy open” lids. The defect could “compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum,” a bacteria that causes foodborne botulism and can be fatal.

According to the U.S. World Health Organization, “Clostridium botulinum can grow and produce toxins in food prior to consumption.” Eating foods with this bacteria can result in foodborne botulism, with symptoms including “fatigue, weakness, and vertigo, usually followed by blurred vision, dry mouth and difficulty in swallowing and speaking.”

Tri-Union Seafoods urges consumers not to eat the recalled product, even if it “does not look or smell spoiled.” Consumers should also seek medical attention immediately if they’re not feeling well.

As of February 10, “no illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported and the recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety.”

open image in gallery The tuna cans were recalle due to a manufacturing defect on the lids that poses a contamination risk ( Getty Images )

The recalled tuna cans with the H-E-B label were sold at retail stores in Texas. Meanwhile, the tuna cans with Trader Joe’s labels were sold in stores in 19 different states, including New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The Genova seven-ounce cans were sold at Costcos in Florida and Georgia. The Genova five-ounce cans were sold at Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in 10 different states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, and Georgia.

Tuna cans with the Van Camp’s label were sold at Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida, and New Jersey.

All recalled products will have specific Best By dates and UPC numbers listed at the bottom of the cans. Tri-Union Seafoods has included all the Best By dates and UPC numbers of the tuna cans in its press release.

If you have the recalled tuna cans, you can either return them to the store you bought them at for a full refund or throw them away. Tri-Union Seafoods also noted that you can contact them “directly for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product.”

“This recall does not impact any other Tri-Union Seafoods products, as no other product packaging was impacted by this potential defect,” the company noted in the press release. “Tri-Union Seafoods is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards.”

This year has already witnessed a slew of food recalls issued in the U.S. Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a report about 60 different baked goods from FGF, LLC, which were distributed in grocery stores throughout the U.S.

The recall, which was completed in January, affected a range of baked goods from cake donut rings, raspberry-filled donuts, french crullers, bavarian-filled donuts, Dunkin’ Donuts’ products, including two of its munchkin flavors, and more.

According to the FDA, a total of 2,0176,614 cases of the different baked goods have been recalled due to the “potential for contamination with listeria,” a bacteria that can contaminate many foods and cause infections.

Last month, D. Coluccio & Sons announced it was recalling its 300-gram packages of “Colussi Cantuccini Chocolate Drops” because they may contain undeclared almonds. This poses the risk of “serious or life-threatening allergic reactions” to consumers with tree nut allergies, per the FDA.

The recall was initiated after it “was discovered that the almond-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds.” A subsequent investigation indicated that this mistake was due to a “temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.”