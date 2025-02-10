Two million cases of donuts recalled over contamination risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than two million donut products have been recalled nationwide due to a potential contamination with dangerous bacteria.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a report on Wednesday about 60 different baked goods from FGF, LLC, which were distributed in grocery stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. Some of the recalled treats range from cake donut rings, raspberry-filled donuts, french crullers, bavarian-filled donuts, Dunkin’ Donut’s products, including two of its munchkin flavors, and more.

According to the FDA, a total of 2,0176,614 cases of the different baked goods have been recalled due to the “potential for contamination with listeria monocytogenes.”

As noted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listeria is a “bacteria that can contaminate many foods. Although symptoms can vary, a listeria infection “can cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.

The voluntary recall from FGF, LLC affects all baked goods “within expiration produced 12/13/24 and prior.”

This is also a Class II recall, meaning a “situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” as classified by the FDA.

A full list of all the recalled products can be found here.

The recalled donuts were sold in the U.S. and Canada ( Getty Images )

Last month, another product was recalled due to a listeria risk: Braga Fresh’s ready-to-eat 12oz Marketside Broccoli Florets, which were sold at Walmart stores in 20 states.

The possible listeria contamination of Braga Fresh’s broccoli “was discovered during random sampling by Texas Health & Human Services from a Texas store location where one of multiple samples yielded a positive test result,” according to the FDA at the time.

There’s been a range of other nationwide food recalls throughout the last month. On January 21, D. Coluccio & Sons announced it was recalling its 300-gram packages of “Colussi Cantuccini Chocolate Drops” because they may contain undeclared almonds. This poses the risk of “serious or life-threatening allergic reactions” to consumers with tree nut allergies, per the FDA.

The recall was initiated after it “was discovered that the almond-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds.” A subsequent investigation indicated that this mistake was due to a “temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.”

Days later, Bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chip received an elevated recall status, making it a Class 1 — the highest possible risk level of a recall. This type of recall is “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” as explained by the FDA.

The FDA first announced on December 18, 2024 that Frito-Lay issued a recall on a “limited number” of the 13 oz bags of chips. These Lay’s Classic Potato Chips bags were recalled because they “may contain undeclared milk,” which Frito-Lay learned “after being alerted through a consumer contact.”