Over 6,000 cases of popular ice cream brand recalled over ‘life-threatening’ allergen
Tubs of Breyers Chocolate Truffle ice cream flavor were found to contain Rocky Road ice cream instead
A popular brand of ice cream, Breyers, has recalled one of its flavors following customer concerns that there was a mislabeling error.
On Tuesday, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed in a report that 6,668 cases of Breyers Chocolate Truffle Ice Cream were voluntarily recalled by Unilever Manufacturing on June 2 after it was found that the tubs actually contained Rocky Road ice cream.
The Chocolate Truffle flavor has an allergen label that reads, “may contain tree nuts,” while the Rocky Road flavor declares almonds as one of the ingredients.
The cause for the recall was determined to be “undeclared allergens and mislabeled product.”
The recall was classified as Class II, which the organization describes as a “situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”
It was not listed where the affected ice cream was sold, as the FDA’s report only states the ice cream was distributed to “distribution centers and retail locations across the U.S.”
In a statement made to People, a representative for Breyers said, “People with an almond allergy should not consume the product due to risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. The safety and quality of our products are our top priority. For more information, consumers can visit www.breyers.com or call 1-800-931-2826.”
The recall comes a few weeks after Wells Enterprises, also known as Wells Dairy, issued a voluntary recall of 22 different types of ice cream and frozen yogurt treats.
The Iowa-based company initiated the nationwide recall on April 25, citing the possible “presence of plastic” in more than 17,000 tubs of its products.
An enforcement report, published by Wells Enterprises, lists an assortment of products from 103 distribution centers affected by the recall. The items have an expiration date ranging between March and October 2026.
The flavor most affected by the issue is its Vanilla Frozen Yogurt, which includes 5,280 recalled tubs.
The last two years have also seen an alarming and unexplained rise in recalls. In 2024, approximately 300 food recalls were issued, with those recalls being linked to nearly 1,400 illnesses, a Public Interest Research Group report revealed.
Out of the 1,400 illnesses, 487 people became sick enough to require hospitalization, and 19 people died. While those numbers are still low when weighed against the entire U.S. population, they are also double the number of hospitalizations and deaths from foodborne illnesses in 2023.
