Dr Pepper recall upgraded over serious health risk

A recall on cases of Dr Pepper has been upgraded due to a serious health risk.

On May 23, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Dr Pepper issued a voluntary recall on 19,203 12-pack and 24-pack cases of 12-ounce cans of Dr Pepper Zero Sugar.

Then, on Thursday, the FDA’s recall was upgraded to Class II, which the organization describes as a “situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Although the cans, produced by Jacksonville, Florida-based Pepsi Beverages Company, were labeled “zero sugar,” they were found to contain the full amount of sugar that is in a regular can, which is around 39 grams.

The recalled cans have the product code XXXXRS05165 with a “best by” date of February 16, 2026. The soda was only distributed to retailers in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

open image in gallery The recalled can have a ‘best buy’ date of February 16, 2026 ( Dr Pepper )

The recall only applies to Dr Pepper Zero Sugar and not any other Dr Pepper products.

Customers who have purchased the affected Dr Pepper cans are urged to return the product to where they were purchased in exchange for a full refund or to throw them away.

A mislabel like this can lead to issues for anyone who needs to avoid sugar, or for diabetics who need to strictly monitor their sugar intake. If a person with diabetes eats too much sugar, it can lead to hyperglycemia, which is a condition where blood sugar levels become dangerously high, resulting in symptoms such as increased thirst and blurred vision.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, if hyperglycemia is left untreated, it can develop into diabetes-related ketoacidosis (DKA), which can be fatal.

open image in gallery The cans were recalled after being labeled ‘zero sugar’ but containing the full amount of sugar in a regular can ( Getty )

The upgraded recall comes after Coca-Cola sent a letter to Costco members last week announcing that they were voluntarily recalling Topo Chico Mineral Water due to the possible presence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacteria that occurs naturally in water sources, including mineral water.

According to the letter sent to customers, the health risks of consuming mineral water with Pseudomonas are “very low” in healthy individuals and will only cause “minor health consequences” in people with “weakened immune systems.”

“The safety and quality of the products we offer our consumers is our top priority,” the letter read.

The recall specifically applies to bottles that were sold at select Costco warehouses in Texas and Louisiana from May 20 to May 29, 2025.

The water bottles were sold in 18-packs and have the lot number 13A2541 printed on both the case’s packaging and the neck of the individual bottles.

Customers who have purchased the affected water bottles are urged to return them to their local Costco in exchange for a full refund. Any questions regarding the recall can be directed to Coca-Cola using the phone number 1-800-GET-COKE.