Popular Aldi snack recalled due to potential ‘life-threatening’ allergen

Aldi is recalling one of its sweet treats due to the presence of an undeclared allergen.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a notice on Tuesday to announce that Camerican International was recalling 7.05 oz boxes of Casa Mamita Churro Bites Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut Cream.

The recall was issued because the Aldi brand snack may contain undeclared milk, so consumers with an allergy or “severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction,” per the FDA.

The recalled churro bites were distributed at Aldi stores in 13 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The 7.05 oz cardboard boxes are marked with a “Best If Used By” date of July 14, 2025, and the Lot Number “01425.”

According to the FDA, the recall was initiated after a “consumer discovered that the milk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk.” A subsequent investigation revealed the mistake was a result of a “temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes,” which has since been corrected.

However, there have been no illnesses reported to date due to this product.

Consumers are now urged to return the churro bites to the place of purchase for a full refund.

This isn’t the first time Aldi food item to be recalled recently. In May, Santa Monica Seafood of Rancho Dominguez, California, issued a voluntary recall on its Atlantic Salmon Portions with Seafood Stuffing because they may have contained undeclared soy.

The affected salmon portions were sold in three states: California, Nevada, and Arizona. The products were sold in 16-ounce packages and had a use/freeze-by date of June 2, 2025.

The last two years have also seen an alarming and unexplained rise in recalls. In 2024, approximately 300 food recalls were issued, with those recalls being linked to nearly 1,400 illnesses, a Public Interest Research Group report revealed.

Out of the 1,400 illnesses, 487 people became sick enough to require hospitalization, and 19 people died. While those numbers are still low when weighed against the entire U.S. population, they are also double the number of hospitalizations and deaths from food-borne illnesses in 2023.

Earlier in May, cucumbers sold across the country were recalled after people in 15 states reported getting ill from salmonella. Florida-based Bedner Growers, Inc. recalled the vegetables distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. from April 29 to May 19.