Tomato recall elevated by FDA due to heightened risk of illness and death

An ongoing tomato recall has been elevated by the FDA after it found the contamination could lead to death.

The initial voluntary recall of H&C Farms Label tomatoes was announced at the beginning of May when Williams Farms Repack LLC distributed the potentially contaminated tomatoes to wholesalers in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Sold in different-sized packages, ranging from three-packs to 25-pound bags, the tomatoes were distributed between April 23 and 28, according to the FDA’s notice.

No illnesses were reported at the time.

The New York Times reported that the FDA upgraded the recall last week to a Class I, described as “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

At this time, the FDA doesn’t expect that customers will come into contact with fresh tomatoes from the contaminated batch. However, customers may have frozen the tomatoes for future consumption. Salmonella bacteria can survive for weeks in a wet environment like a freezer.

Tomatoes have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination ( Getty Images )

Customers are urged to throw away any affected tomatoes immediately. The source of the contamination is not known.

The larger tomato recall has spanned several distributors.

Ray & Mascari Inc, announced the recall of its four packs of Vine Ripe tomatoes on May 2, followed by the FDA’s notice the next day. The company was notified by Hanshaw & Caping Farms in Immokalee, Florida, of the potential salmonella contamination, prompting the recall.

Potentially affected tomatoes were packaged in plastic cartons and had a VINE RIPE TOMATOES label that read "Packed by Ray & Mascari Inc."

The tomatoes were shipped to and sold by Gordon Food Service Stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

No illnesses have been reported.

Customers in possession of the affected tomatoes are urged to throw them out, as salmonella can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, nausea, and vomiting.

Meanwhile, cucumbers have also been recalled after a salmonella outbreak tied to 18 states left 45 people ill, according to an update from NBC News. Sixteen people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Florida-based Bedner Growers, Inc. recalled the vegetables distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. from April 29 to May 19.