SharkNinja recalls more than 1.8 million pressure cookers over burn injury reports

Over one million pressure cookers made by SharkNinja are being recalled after customers filed burn injury reports.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and SharkNinja issued a recall on Thursday for the brand’s SharkNinja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers after 106 reports of burn injuries were filed, which have sparked over two dozen lawsuits against the company.

The pressure cooker is black with a 6.5-quart capacity. Affected models include those with the model numbers OP300, OP301, OP301A, OP302, OP302BRN, OP302HCN, OP302HAQ, OP302HW, OP302HB, OP305, OP305CO and OP350CO which are printed on the side of the cookware.

“An additional code following the model number is not part of that model designation. For example, a unit labeled ‘OP301 I07’ is a model OP301 unit. Any OP300 series replacement pressure cooker lids purchased as an additional part are also included in this recall,” the CPSC report clarified.

There were about 1,846,400 pressure cookers recalled, plus another 184,240 sold in Canada.

The pressure cookers sold for around $200 ( Consumer Product Safety Commission )

The cookware was sold at Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club, Amazon, and Target stores nationwide and online at www.Ninjakitchen.com from January 2019 through March 2025. Each pressure cooker sold for around $200.

Within the 106 reports of burn injuries, there were more than 50 reports of second- or third-degree burns to the face or body, according to the CPSC report.

Customers who have the pressure cooker are urged to immediately stop using the product’s pressure-cooking function and contact SharkNinja for a free replacement lid.

However, the report says customers can still use the pressure cookers’ other functions, including air frying.

