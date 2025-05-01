Bread containing ‘glass fragments’ recalled in six states

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Upper Crust Bakery LP has issued a voluntary recall on three of its bread products after glass fragments were discovered on the surface of the loaves, according to an FDA report issued on April 12.

The recall affects 89 cases of Ancient Grains Hoagie Rolls, 699 cases of Multigrain Sourdough, and 30 cases of Whole Grain Multigrain bread. All the products were sold frozen and packaged in corrugated paper cartons.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume them and to return them to their place of purchase for a refund.

The recalled breads were sold at stores in six states: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

On April 25, the FDA classified it as a Class II recall, meaning “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

However, there have not been any reports of injuries due to the recalled breads at the time of writing.

The affected bread was identified as a Class II recall on April 25 ( Getty Images )

There has already been a wide range of food and drink recalls issued in the U.S. in 2025. S. Martinelli & Co. recently issued a voluntary recall of 7,234 cases of its apple juice in March due to potential contamination with patulin. According to the FDA, patulin is “a toxic substance produced by molds that may grow on apples.”

Previously, patulin was “found to occur at high levels in some apple juice products offered for sale in or import into the U.S.”

The recall pertains to certain four-packs of 10-ounce round glass apple juice bottles that were sold across 28 states, some of which include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The FDA defined the recall of Martinielli’s apple juice as Class II on April 22.

On April 10, celery sold at Walmart was also affected by a recall over a possible listeria risk. Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc. announced that its washed and ready-to-eat Marketside Celery Sticks, with a best-by date of March 23, should be thrown out. The product was sold at Walmart stores in 29 states.

Also last month, Johnsonville, LLC, recalled approximately 22,672 pounds of its cheddar bratwurst product. This was because the sausages may have been contaminated “with foreign material, specifically hard plastic.” The recall was initiated after Johnsonville, LLC received complaints from two different customers reporting hard plastic found in their bratwurst.