Popular ice cream company issues recall of 17,000 tubs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Popular ice cream company, Wells Enterprises, also known as Wells Dairy, has issued a voluntary recall of 22 different types of ice cream and frozen yogurt treats.

The Iowa-based company initiated the nationwide recall on April 25, citing the possible “presence of plastic” in more than 17,000 tubs of its products.

The FDA has since classified the recall as a Class II, which, according to the website, usually indicates “a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

An enforcement report, published by Wells Enterprises, lists an assortment of products from 103 distribution centers affected by the recall. The items have an expiration date ranging between March and October 2026.

The flavor most affected by the issue is its Vanilla Frozen Yogurt, which includes 5,280 recalled tubs.

The Independent has contacted Wells Enterprises for further comment.

Wells Enterprises has recalled 22 different types of ice cream and frozen yogurt treats ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

See below for all the flavors and three-gallon tubs that have been recalled.

Rocky Road Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050314, Lot 50009

Mocha Almond Fudge Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050420, Lot 50016

Peanut Butter ‘N Fudge Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050574, Lot 50012

Country Rich Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 070640600052, Lot 50085

Scooper Hero Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050642, Lot 50011

Cotton Candy Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050482, Lot 50018

GFGB Vanilla Bean Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640000272, Lot 50024

Quick Blend Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050604, Lot 50034

Planet Smoothie ZSA Vanilla Fat Free Frozen Yogurt, UPC: 070640005567, Lot 50014

Johnny Rockets Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640006564, Lot 50029

BIPC Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640008025, Lot 50024

Vanilla Frozen Yogurt, UPC: 00070640022144, Lot 50002

Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640022250, Lot 50005

GFGB 12 Percent Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640018451, Lot 50004

Gordon Choice Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 00093901820730, Lot 50003

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream (Madagascar Vanilla), UPC: 50758108658085, Lot 50026

Glenview Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108118398, Lot 50066

Glenview Farms Chocolate Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108118404, Lot 50033

Glenview Farms French Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108392668, Lot 50015

Sysco French Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 00074865257275, Lot 50025

Keith Valley Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 046045065871, Lot 50004

Ellington Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 046045065833, Lot 50003

So far, the recall remains ongoing, and no further updates have been provided. Consumers are urged to take precautions and throw out any products that might be affected.