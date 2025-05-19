Popular ice cream company issues recall of 17,000 tubs
Company issued a voluntary recall citing the possible ‘presence of plastic’
Popular ice cream company, Wells Enterprises, also known as Wells Dairy, has issued a voluntary recall of 22 different types of ice cream and frozen yogurt treats.
The Iowa-based company initiated the nationwide recall on April 25, citing the possible “presence of plastic” in more than 17,000 tubs of its products.
The FDA has since classified the recall as a Class II, which, according to the website, usually indicates “a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”
An enforcement report, published by Wells Enterprises, lists an assortment of products from 103 distribution centers affected by the recall. The items have an expiration date ranging between March and October 2026.
The flavor most affected by the issue is its Vanilla Frozen Yogurt, which includes 5,280 recalled tubs.
The Independent has contacted Wells Enterprises for further comment.
See below for all the flavors and three-gallon tubs that have been recalled.
- Rocky Road Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050314, Lot 50009
- Mocha Almond Fudge Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050420, Lot 50016
- Peanut Butter ‘N Fudge Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050574, Lot 50012
- Country Rich Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 070640600052, Lot 50085
- Scooper Hero Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050642, Lot 50011
- Cotton Candy Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050482, Lot 50018
- GFGB Vanilla Bean Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640000272, Lot 50024
- Quick Blend Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050604, Lot 50034
- Planet Smoothie ZSA Vanilla Fat Free Frozen Yogurt, UPC: 070640005567, Lot 50014
- Johnny Rockets Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640006564, Lot 50029
- BIPC Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640008025, Lot 50024
- Vanilla Frozen Yogurt, UPC: 00070640022144, Lot 50002
- Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640022250, Lot 50005
- GFGB 12 Percent Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640018451, Lot 50004
- Gordon Choice Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 00093901820730, Lot 50003
- Vanilla Bean Ice Cream (Madagascar Vanilla), UPC: 50758108658085, Lot 50026
- Glenview Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108118398, Lot 50066
- Glenview Farms Chocolate Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108118404, Lot 50033
- Glenview Farms French Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108392668, Lot 50015
- Sysco French Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 00074865257275, Lot 50025
- Keith Valley Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 046045065871, Lot 50004
- Ellington Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 046045065833, Lot 50003
So far, the recall remains ongoing, and no further updates have been provided. Consumers are urged to take precautions and throw out any products that might be affected.
