More than one million Anker power banks recalled due to fire and burn risks

Over one million Anker power banks have been recalled after reports of several fires and explosions, officials say.

An alert was issued Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission regarding the Anker PowerCore 10000 battery pack, which is manufactured in China.

More than 1.15 million power banks sold in the United States are included in the recall.

There have been reports of 19 fires and explosions, including two reports of minor burn injuries and 11 reports of property damage totalling nearly $61,000, the CPSC says.

The CPSC and Anker urged customers with that specific model to immediately stop using the device immediately.

Affected customers can choose between a $30 gift card for use on Anker.com or a free replacement Anker Power Bank that holds 10K, 22.5W.

The recall states that only the A1263 battery model is impacted, manufactured between January 1, 2016, and October 30, 2019.

The models were sold between June 1, 2016, and December 31, 2022.

The portable device, which provides charges to devices and lasts several days without recharging, “may pose a fire safety risk due to a potential issue with the lithium-ion battery,” the statement said.

“This issue can cause the battery to overheat, leading to the melting of plastic components, smoke, and fire hazards.”

open image in gallery Over 1.1 million Anker PowerCore 10000 power banks have been recalled ( CPSC )

How to check if your battery is affected by the recall

Check the product information at the bottom of the device for the words “Anker PowerCore 10000” with model number "A1263"

Pay attention to the letters and numbers in the serial number: "1", "L", "I", "2", and "Z", not getting “0” and “o” confused, and noting that "O" and "I" are not used

Check if the serial number is part of the recall here

open image in gallery Anker advised customers to check the model and serial number at the bottom of the device ( Anker )

What do affected customers need to submit?

Their name and contact information

Proof of purchase (such as an order invoice), or, if you do not have proof of purchase, a photo of the recalled portable charger with the submission date and the words "recall" or "recalled" written on it in permanent marker

A photo of the recalled portable charger showing the model number and serial number (SN) on the bottom of the device

If the serial number is worn off or not visible, customers will need to contact Anker for guidance

The recall states that the product was sold online on Anker's website, Amazon, Newegg, and eBay between June 2016 and December 2022 for approximately $27.

open image in gallery Affected customers are eligible for a $30 gift card or a new replacement battery pack ( Anker )

The CPSC also warned customers not to throw out their charging packs.

“Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores,” it said.

“Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire.”

To submit a recall claim, customers will need to submit a photo of their recalled power bank that shows the model number, serial number, and their name, along with the date of the photograph and the word "recalled" written on the power bank in permanent marker.

While a receipt is useful, it is not necessary for the recall.

Affected consumers must also confirm how they plan to dispose of the power bank in accordance with applicable laws and regulations before receiving their replacement device.

Customers can submit a recall claim here.

Other Anker products, such as the 334 MagGo 10K battery, the 321 Power Bank (5K), and the 535 Power Bank (20K), are facing similar recalls.