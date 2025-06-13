Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White Lotus star Michelle Monaghan has recalled making out with her Mission: Impossible III co-star Tom Cruise while on her honeymoon with husband Peter White.

Monaghan, 49, who’s been married to White for 20 years, starred opposite Cruise in the 2006 action movie.

Appearing on Wednesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor shared that she and White got married in his home country of Australia.

“And we didn’t have time for a honeymoon because we had to start filming [M:I III], I think, three days later. So we flew back to LA,” she explained. “I get my call sheet for my very first day on Mission. And of course, as luck would have it, it’s an intimate scene with Tom Cruise.”

She remembered being so nervous about shooting the scene, but her husband encouraged her “not to worry about it. Just follow his lead. He’s such a professional.”

Michelle Monaghan and her husband Peter White (middle) have been married since 2005 ( Getty )

“I get up at 4 a.m., I dart out of the hotel, I forget my key, of course. And I go to work, and I proceed to have the best day with Tom and J.J. Abrams, our director,” Monaghan continued. “And I come home later that evening. I have to knock on the door, of course. And I walk in back into the hotel, and my husband said, ‘Baby, how did it go?’

“And I was like, ‘It was amazing! It was so good.’ He was like, ‘Brush your teeth and tell me all about it,’” the True Detective actor said, causing the audience and host Fallon to erupt in laughter.

“And I said, ‘Oh, honey, he was so sweet. It was a lovely day. It was so perfect.’ And he looked at me and he grabbed my arms and he goes, ‘How cool is it that you were making out with Tom Cruise on our honeymoon!’”

Looking back at her husband’s shockingly supportive reaction, she wagged her finger and declared: “I married the right dude.”

Monaghan and White got married in 2005. They welcomed their oldest child, daughter Willow, 16, in 2008, and their son, Tommy, 11, in 2013.

Monaghan recently featured in the third season of Mike White’s eat-the-rich satire The White Lotus. She portrayed movie star Jaqueline, who’s on vacation with her two childhood best friends Laurie (Carrie Coon) and Kate (Leslie Bibb).

Recounting viewers’ intense reactions to her character’s morally ambiguous actions, she said: “Everyone had an opinion. They were like, ‘You’re a b****. I can’t believe you did that!’ And I was like, ‘You’re talking about Jaqueline here, right?’

“I’m just over here doing what the words tell me to do!” she insisted.