Ford recalls over 312,000 vehicles due to power brake assist losses while driving

Ford is recalling 312,120 US vehicles over a brake assist defect that may increase stopping distance and crash risk.

The recall covers certain 2025 Lincoln Navigator, F-150, Expedition, Bronco, and Ranger models due to a potential Electronic Brake Booster failure, which can cause loss of power brake assist while driving or using Advanced Driver Assistance Systems features.

The issue stems from the EBB motor’s sensitivity to voltage disturbances. If a voltage drop occurs and then recovers, a current surge may exceed the system’s limits, shutting down the motor. This can trigger warning lights, messages in the instrument cluster, and audible alerts, along with noticeable changes in brake pedal feel.

As of July 11, Ford was aware of 37 warranty claims and one low-speed crash potentially related to this issue, but no reports of injuries or fires.

The affected vehicles span several popular 2025 models. The recall includes:

Ford F-150: 217,969 vehicles

Ford Ranger: 20,552 vehicles

Ford Bronco: 39,913 vehicles

Ford Expedition: 26,582 vehicles

Lincoln Navigator: 7,104 vehicles

open image in gallery The new recall affects select 2025 Lincoln Navigator, F-150, Expedition, Bronco, and Ranger models ( Getty Images )

The remedy is a free software update for the EBB module, available over-the-air or through Ford and Lincoln dealers. OTA updates are expected to begin in August, with owner notification letters mailed between August 25 and 29.

The faulty component was supplied by Robert Bosch LLC. Affected VINs became searchable as of July 28

Also in July, Ford recalled about 694,000 vehicles due to a risk of fuel injector cracks that could cause fuel leaks and engine fires. The recall affects certain 2021–2024 Bronco Sport and 2020–2022 Escape models.

Ford has issued more recalls this year than any automaker ever in a single calendar year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

open image in gallery According to The Wall Street Journal, Ford has announced more recalls this year than any other automaker has in a single calendar year ( Getty Images for Lucchese )

The company attributes the high number to ongoing audits and follow-ups on previous software-based recalls, reflecting its effort to proactively address safety issues.

Ford has more than doubled its team of safety experts to improve vehicle quality.

As of the end of June, the automaker had announced 88 safety recalls, including a recent one involving 850,000 trucks and SUVs over a potential fuel-pump failure.