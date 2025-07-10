Another Ford recall: Over 850,000 vehicles hit with fuel pump error
The vehicle error could increase the risk of a crash
Ford has recalled more than 850,000 vehicles, due to a fuel pump issue, just days after recalling hundreds of thousands of other vehicles.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall on Tuesday, stating some of the Ford vehicles low-pressure fuel pumps may fail.
If the pump fails, it could cause the engine to stall while driving, which increases the risk of a crash, the administration warned.
The following vehicles are recalled: 2021-2023 Bronco, Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, F-250 SD, F-350 SD, F-450 SD, F-550 SD, 2021-2022 Lincoln Navigator, Mustang, F-150, and 2022 Expedition vehicles.
Owners of recalled vehicles will be mailed letters about the safety risk on July 14. They will get a second letter once a “remedy is available,” the administration said.
This recall comes after more than 200,000 Ford vehicles were recalled late last month due to a software defect that can cause the rearview camera to malfunction, increasing the risk of a crash.
The administration announced the recall on June 30, warning the rearview camera could display a blank image, reducing the driver’s view behind their vehicle. The camera could also stay on after the vehicle is shifted out of reverse, which could distract the driver.
The following vehicles were recalled: 2018-2022 Transit Connect, 2019-2020 MKZ, Edge, Continental, F-150, Nautilus, Fusion, 2019-2023 Ranger, Mustang, 2020-2021 EcoSport, Expedition, Navigator, 2020-2022 Escape, F-250 SD, Corsair, 2020-2023 Aviator, Transit, 2020-2024 Explorer, 2021-2024 Bronco Sport, and 2022-2024 Maverick vehicles.
Owners will get a letter about the recall mailed on July 28. They can turn their cars into dealers who will update their vehicles’ software for free.
