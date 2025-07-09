Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

RITZ crackers under recall after ‘life-threatening’ problem is discovered

Mondelēz is recalling four RITZ cracker sandwich cartons after some individually wrapped peanut butter packs were mistakenly labeled as cheese

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Wednesday 09 July 2025 10:27 EDT
Comments
The recall affects 8, 20, and 40‑pack cartons of RITZ peanut butter cracker sandwiches, including the 20‑pack variety pack.

RITZ cracker sandwiches have been urgently recalled due to a labeling error that the FDA warns could trigger serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.

Mondelēz Global LLC, the manufacturer of RITZ crackers, is voluntarily recalling four carton sizes of the cracker sandwiches after some peanut butter varieties were mistakenly labeled as cheese.The outer cartons are correctly labeled with a peanut allergen warning, but the individually wrapped packs may be mislabeled.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product,” the FDA alert says.

The nationwide recall affects eight‑pack, 20‑pack, and 40‑pack cartons of individually wrapped peanut butter cracker sandwiches, as well as the 20‑pack RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack.

The recall affects 8, 20, and 40‑pack cartons of RITZ peanut butter cracker sandwiches, including the 20‑pack variety pack.
The recall affects 8, 20, and 40‑pack cartons of RITZ peanut butter cracker sandwiches, including the 20‑pack variety pack.

Only items produced in a specific plant code identified by codes "AE," "AM," or "RJ" with designated “Best When Used By” dates in November 2025 through January 2026 are included. Products made at other facilities or with different date codes remain unaffected.

The recall was made after the company found that defective film packaging from a supplier may have led to mislabeled peanut butter products.

“Corrective actions are being taken to help ensure this issue does not recur,” the alert reads.

The FDA advises consumers with a peanut allergy to avoid eating these products and to throw them away.

