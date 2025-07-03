Ford recalls more than 200,000 cars over malfunctioning camera
Ford Motor Co. has announced a recall of more than 200,000 vehicles due to a software defect that can cause the rearview camera to malfunction, increasing the risk of crashes and potential injuries.
The defect, as reported by Ford to US highway safety regulators, can manifest in two ways: the camera may display a blank image, rendering it ineffective, or the image could remain on the display even after the driver has finished backing up, creating a dangerous distraction. Both scenarios compromise driver awareness and safety.
Owners of the affected vehicles will be able to have the camera software updated free of charge at Ford dealerships. Notification letters detailing the recall and next steps are expected to be mailed to owners by 28 July.
Ford’s number for this recall is 25S72 and owners may call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration vehicle safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-888-275-9171), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.
The recall covers 200,061 vehicles, including the following makes and models:
Ford:
Bronco Sport, model years 2021-2024
EcoSport, model years 2020-2021
Edge, model years 2019-2020
Escape, model years 2020-2022
Expedition, model years 2020-2021
Explorer, model years 2020-2024
F-150, model years 2019-2020
F-250 SD, model years 2020-2022
Fusion, model years 2019-2020
Maverick, model years 2022-2024
Mustang, model years 2019-2023
Ranger, model years 2019-2023
Transit, model years 2020-2023
Transit Connect, model years 2018-2022
Aviator, model years 2020-2023
Continental, model years 2019-2020
Corsair, model years 2020-2022
MK2, model years 2019-2020
Nautilus, model years 2019-2020
Navigator, model years 2020-2021