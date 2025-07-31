The recall of the summer: High Noons mislabeled as Celsius energy drinks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans of the super popular High Noon Hard Seltzer might be wondering why they’ve found Celsius cans in their 12-packs.

The brand has issued a voluntary recall due to a major labeling issue, mixing up the hard vodka seltzer and the energy drink.

Two lots of the High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs are affected, according to a press release. High Noon initiated the recall after it discovered “a shared packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty Celsius cans to High Noon,” according to the press release.

Some cans, filled with High Noon Vodka Seltzer, were mislabeled as the non-alcoholic Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition. As a result, drinking the beverage in these cans can result in unintentional alcohol consumption. However, no illnesses or adverse events have been reported to date.

The recalled High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs were sent to distributors in eight states who then shipped the product to retailers in six states — Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin — between July 21 and 23.

open image in gallery High Noon vodka seltzer cans in a variety pack were mislabeled as Celsius, a non-alcoholic energy drink ( Celsius )

The labelling error is only confined to two lots of High Noon Beach Variety Packs, one with Lot Codes L CCC 17JL25 14:00 to L CCC 17JL25 23:59, and another lot with the codes L CCC 18JL25 00:00 to L CCC 18JL25 03:00.

The cans mislabelled as Celsius have the lot code L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to L CCB 02JL25 3:11, which can be found on the bottom of the cans. These cans also have a silver lid, instead of Celsius cans’ usual black lid.

Even if they didn’t purchase the High Noon packs, consumers are encouraged to ensure that their Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition, does not have the same lot codes as the recalled cans.

Consumers are also urged to throw away the recalled cans with the Celsius label. If they have the recalled High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs, they can reach out to High Noon Consumer Relations about next steps, including how to get a refund.

open image in gallery The recalled High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs were sold at retailers in six states ( High Noon )

A representative for High Noon issued a statement to The Independent, saying: “We are working with the FDA, retailers and distributors to proactively manage the recall to ensure the safety and well-being of our consumers. The states that may be impacted are: Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.”

This isn’t the first food or drink product that has been recalled due to a labeling issue. In June, 6,668 cases of Breyers Chocolate Truffle Ice Cream were voluntarily recalled by Unilever Manufacturing, after it was found that the tubs actually contained Rocky Road ice cream.

The Chocolate Truffle flavor has an allergen label that reads “may contain tree nuts,” while the Rocky Road flavor declares almonds as one of the ingredients. The cause for the recall was “undeclared allergens and mislabeled product.”

Earlier in July, four carton sizes of RITZ cracker sandwiches were recalled after some peanut butter varieties were mistakenly labeled as cheese. The outer cartons are correctly labeled with a peanut allergen warning, but the individually wrapped packs may be mislabeled.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product,” the alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.