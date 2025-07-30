Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health officials have warned of a surge in deadly E. coli infections following an outbreak linked to contaminated salad leaves that killed two people last year.

Infections of shiga toxin E.coli (STEC) rose by 26 per cent to 2,544 cases in 2024, largely driven by the salad outbreak, which led to 196 cases, 11 people developing life-threatening complications and 126 people needing hospital treatment.

The findings come after the Food Standards Agency issued an alert for the recall of sandwiches, wraps and salads sold at major supermarkets, including Aldi, Asda, Amazon, Boots, Morrisons, and Co-operative, Tesco and WH Smith in June last year.

The warning prompted Greencore Group, Samworth Brothers Manton Wood and THIS!, to withdraw 45 products from sale over fears they were contaminated with the harmful bug that can cause life-threatening kidney failure and death.

Of the 2,544 cases last year, there were seven deaths and 467 cases were linked to five separate outbreaks across the UK, with 348 of those in England. The sources of the outbreaks were contaminated beef, fresh fruit, and salad leaves.

Children aged 1 to 4 years were most affected by the outbreaks, with 84 cases recorded, prompting the health authority to urge parents to remind children to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and hot water and dry them thoroughly before eating.

STEC bacteria spread through contact with animals or their faeces, consuming contaminated food or water, and from person to person.

UKHSA said children have a higher rate of infection, likely because they have less time to build immunity, worse hygiene practices, and are often exposed after coming into contact with farm animals, particularly at petting farms.

Travel-related cases also increased by 60 per cent from 114 in 2023 to 183 in 2024.

Dr Gauri Godbole, deputy director, gastrointestinal infections, food safety and one health at UKHSA, said: “STEC cases rose by around a quarter in 2024. While this rise is partly due to one foodborne outbreak, we have been seeing STEC cases gradually increase since 2022, and therefore it's important for people to take steps to prevent infection."

“If you have any STEC symptoms, like mild to bloody diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and dehydration, wash your hands with soap and warm water and use bleach-based products to clean surfaces. Don't prepare food for others if you have symptoms or for 48 hours after symptoms stop.”

Natasha Smith, director of food policy at the Food Standards Agency, said: “Public safety is our highest priority. The FSA works closely with UKHSA and other partners to monitor and assess the latest foodborne disease data. We are working together to understand the reasons behind the rise in STEC cases, as well as trends in other pathogens, to help us take the necessary action to protect public health.“

It said people can reduce their risk of getting food poisoning at home by following good hygiene practices on the correct ways to chill, clean, cook, and avoid cross-contamination of food.