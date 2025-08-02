Lidl issues urgent ‘do not eat’ warning over popular product amid allergy fear

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major UK supermarket has issued a product recall with a “do not eat” warning for one if its popular meals.

Lidl GB has told consumers who bought the Red Hen 4 Tempura Chicken Steaks 380g to check whether they are part of the affected batch.

The product is being recalled because milk has not been boldened in the ingredients section - with the supermarket warning this could pose a health risk to people intolerant to milk.

“Lidl GB is recalling the above-mentioned product due to milk not being in bold within the back of pack ingredients,” the supermarket said in its product recall notice.

“This may be a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to milk.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to milk we advise you not to eat it.

“Customers are asked to return this product to the nearest store where a full refund will be given.”

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the product “contains milk making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents”.

“Lidl is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall,” the FSA added.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

The recall only applies to the packs with the following ‘best before’ dates: