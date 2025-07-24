Dunkin’ new fall menu leaks online. Here’s what is coming to stores
Dunkin’s fall menu will reportedly launch in two phases: the first on August 20, and a Halloween-themed release on October 15.
Hard to be thinking about pumpkin spice anything in the dog days of summer, but .....
Dunkin’ is already promoting its pumpkin spice offerings for fall, at least according to a leaked menu going viral.
According to food blogger @Markie_devo, the Dunkin’ autumn lineup is expected to arrive in two waves: the first rollout on August 20, followed by a Halloween-themed drop on October 15.
Returning to the spotlight is the popular Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, available both hot and iced, marking the unofficial start of pumpkin spice season on ... August 20??!!.
Yes, a full month before fall.
For the first time, there is also a Cereal N’ Milk Latte, a nostalgic creation described as “everything you love about cereal milk.” Another newcomer is the Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher, made with oatmilk and topped with cold foam, offering a fruity, dairy-free option.
On the food front, Dunkin’ is expected to introduce several hearty and indulgent items. These may include Chipotle Loaded Hash Browns, Maple Sugar Bacon, a Kreme Delight Donut, and the Iced Pumpkin Loaf.
Fans of the brand’s seasonal offerings can also look forward to the return of pumpkin pastries, such as glazed pumpkin donuts and pumpkin-flavored munchkins.
The Halloween wave, again, is expected to drop on October 15, reportedly includes a Candy Bar Signature Latte, a Spider Specialty Donut, a Halloween Sprinkle Takeover, and a fun Halloween Munchkin Bucket.
The Independent has contacted Dunkin’ for comment.
Meanwhile, Starbucks announced this week that its highly anticipated Pumpkin Spice Latte will return to menus across the US and Canada on August 26.
