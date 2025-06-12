Sabrina Carpenter fans upset over new album cover: ‘I’m not feeling it’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sabrina Carpenter has divided opinion among some of her fans after unveiling the artwork for her next album, Man’s Best Friend.

The Grammy-winning US pop star, 26, announced the follow-up to her 2024 album Short n’ Sweet this week.

Scheduled for release on 29 August, the album features artwork showing Carpenter on her hands and knees, while an anonymous figure in a suit holds her by her hair.

The image has sparked a debate on social media, as some fans argue that it perpetuates misogynist fantasies while others say Carpenter is owning her sexuality as well as poking fun at patriarchal values.

“I understand that Sabrina Carpenter’s new album cover is supposed to be a satirical/tongue in cheek way to highlight how poorly women are treated by men in society but the men who are going to see and engage with it are too stupid and porn pilled to extract that nuance from it,” one critic wrote on X/Twitter.

She continued: “And even if they are able to take it at its ironic face value do you really think it’s going to inspire them to course correct their misogynistic behaviour long enough to stop masturbating to it? NO!”

Several fans and critics seemed to agree, as another said: “Sabrina Carpenter’s new album cover does not give imo… girl in these times, to pose for a photo w a man holding you down in a submissive manner and it being so degrading like you’re a dog?! wutttt.? You can be sexy and embody[that] energy and uplift being a woman..!!”

“I’ve never once thought Sabrina is for “the male gaze” or whatever and I’ve always enjoyed her latest aesthetic and how comfortable she is in her sexuality but there’s something about that album cover… I’m not feeling it,” one fan said.

Another X user countered with their take: “I’m seeing a lot of discourse about Sabrina Carpenter’s new album cover… for those of you who may lack critical thinking skills, the cover is clearly satirical with a deeper meaning, portraying how the public views her, believing she is just for the male gaze.”

Others pointed out that Carpenter has a history of making provocative or NSFW jokes, and incorporating sexual innuendos into her songwriting.

“The Sabrina Carpenter album cover is satire, she is portraying how society/men view her and not how she views herself and her relationships with men you people would look up if you were outside and someone told you gullible was written on the ceiling,” one fan agreed.

Meanwhile, some fans jokingly urged others not to buy tickets to Carpenter’s next tour: “If you have tickets you need to get rid of, my dms are open for ex-Carpenters in need.”

More fans took the comments section of Carpenter’s Instagram post, where she shared the artwork, to tell her what they thought of it.

Sabrina Carpenter is due to release ‘Man’s Best Friend’ on 29 August ( PA Archive )

“Love Sabrina, but this picture... why is the man in there like that? It’s not a very empowering image for women,” one person said.

“Is this a humiliation ritual?” another fan asked. “WTH is this cover?”

Others rushed to support the “Please Please Please” singer, with British star Rachel Chinouriri, who recently supported Carpenter on tour, writing “OH YOU’RE WORKING LATE” in reference to her hit song “Espresso”.

Man’s Best Friend is being supported so far by Carpenter’s new single, “Manchild”, which was written with Amy Allen and pop producer and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff.

Carpenter recently headlined Primavera Sound Barcelona festival and will headline British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park, London, next month.