Sabrina Carpenter fans are convinced that her new single “Manchild” is inspired by her ex-boyfriend, Irish actor Barry Keoghan.

The Grammy-winning pop star, 26, revealed on Instagram that her new song “Manchild” would be released on Thursday at 8pm EST (1am BST).

Earlier this week she shared a vintage-inspired teaser that showed her on the side of the road trying to hitchhike while wearing cropped denim shorts and a white shirt tied above her waist.

“This one’s about you!” she wrote in the caption. “‘Manchild’ is out this Thursday [5 June].”

A shot of the vinyl edition included an excerpt of lyrics, that said: “Inside of your head when you’ve just won an argument with a man.”

“GET HIM SAB,” one fan wrote in the comments, while another joked, “Mr Barry Fumble”.

“We owe Barry a big thank you for the song of the summer,” one fan remarked.

“DRAG HIM BABE WE CAN’T WAIT,” another chimed in.

One fan said: “He didn’t listen when you wrote ‘Please Please Please’, so he deserves this song.”

Carpenter released her hit song “Please Please Please” as the second single from her sixth album, Short n’ Sweet in 2024.

The accompanying music video starred Carpenter opposite her then-boyfriend, Keoghan, 32, who shot to attention the previous year thanks to his role in the psychological drama film Saltburn.

Lyrics included references to how the couple met, while Carpenter also sang: “I heard that you’re an actor, so act like a stand-up guy/ Whatever devil’s inside you, don’t let him out tonight.”

Carpenter and Keoghan were reported to have split in December last year, with the actor issuing a statement that month condemning the “disgusting” behaviour of some fans.

“I can only sit and take so much,” Keoghan wrote on X/Twitter on 7 December 2024. “My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond to.

“I have to respond now because it’s getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work.”

Keoghan said he had endured “absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine”.

Elsewhere on Carpenter’s Instagram post, fans are predicting that “Manchild” will be the “song of the summer”.