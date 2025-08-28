Starbucks reveals fall menu — including return of fan-favorite drink
Seasonal menu will be available nationwide August 26
Fall fans rejoice — Starbucks is bringing back the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte and newer favorite Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew this week.
Pumpkin lovers can sip the flavors of the season when the coffee chain’s fall menu returns August 26 nationwide.
In addition to the PSL and pumpkin cream drinks, Starbucks will bring back the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, in addition to the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Raccoon Cake Pop.
New additions to the seasonal menu include a Pecan Oatmilk Cortado and Italian Sausage Egg Bites.
The Pecan Oatmilk Cortado contains three shots of blonde espresso with “notes of pecan, rich brown butter and holiday baking spices,” plus steamed oat milk, topped with a pecan crunch mixture. Customers also have the option to add Pecan Cold Foam to this, or any beverage.
Starbucks is introducing the Italian Sausage Egg Bites for a limited time. The new addition contains crumbled Italian sausage, Monterey Jack cheese, sun-dried tomato pesto, and basil mixed into sous-vide eggs.
On top of the food and beverage menu, Starbucks is launching new merchandise, including tumblers, cold cups, and mugs.
In recent years, Starbucks has typically launched its fall menu in late August to the delight of fans, about four weeks ahead of the official start to the season. Last year, pumpkin drinks returned August 22, one of the earliest launches in the company’s history.
This year’s August 26 launch date comes less than a month before the first day of fall, September 22.
Competitors, like Dunkin’, have already begun serving up fall flavors. Dunkin’ announced an August 20 return for its pumpkin drinks but will release a second Halloween-themed slate of drinks in October, according to reports.
In addition to its typical lineup of autumnal drinks, Dunkin’ introduced a Cereal N’ Milk Latte, a nostalgic creation described as “everything you love about cereal milk.”
Another newcomer is the Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher, made with oatmilk and topped with cold foam, offering a fruity, dairy-free option.
