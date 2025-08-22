Wendy’s customer tried to pay for drive-thru meal with cocaine, say Colorado cops

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Wendy’s customer has been arrested after trying to pay for his drive-thru meal with cocaine, Colorado cops say.

“Pro tip: The drive-thru is for burgers and fries… not narcotics,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post when announcing the arrest on Thursday.

Police say the man offered to sell drugs to the Castle Pines fast food worker at the drive-thru window in exchange for his meal. The Sacramento Bee identified the restaurant as a local Wendy’s.

The man showed the worker “foil with a white powdery substance resembling cocaine,” the sheriff’s office said.

open image in gallery A Wendy’s customer has been arrested after trying to pay for his drive-thru meal with cocaine, Colorado cops say ( Brandon Bell/Getty Images )

When the worker declined his offer, police say the man told the Wendy’s employee he’d wait for them, “if they changed their mind” and entered the restaurant.

The police were called, and when deputies arrived, they found the man’s car and “in plain view” saw a line of a “white powdery substance” on a cell phone, the sheriff’s office said.

open image in gallery Police say the man offered to sell drugs to the Castle Pines fast food worker at the drive-thru window in exchange for his meal ( Douglas County Sheriff's Office )

A photo shared by police showed the white-dusted phone on the car seat, along with a pair of eyeglasses, a disposable water bottle, and other items.

Police say they also found “baggies for distribution, a scale, and several alcohol shooters” in his car, “which is in violation of his active protection order.”

Body camera footage from July 10 just before 10 p.m. local time, shows police handcuffing the man, who has not been named by police.

open image in gallery Body camera footage from July 10 just before 10 p.m. shows police handcuffing the man ( Douglas County Sheriff's Office )

“Fast food deals are supposed to come with fries, not felonies,” the sheriff’s office playfully warned as it announced the charges against the man: Unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing, sale or possession; violation of a protection order and unlawful possession of controlled substances.

The Independent has reached out to the sheriff’s office for further information and to Wendy’s for comment.