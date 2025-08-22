Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Unlicensed Florida dentist arrested after customers complain about botched veneer surgery

Emely Martinez, 35, is accused of causing patients pain from illegal dental veneer procedures in Pinellas Park, Florida

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Friday 22 August 2025 09:47 EDT
Emely Martinez, 35, allegedly performed dental veneer procedures without a valid Florida license
Florida police arrested a woman on Wednesday evening after she allegedly performed dental veneer procedures without a valid license, causing complications for multiple clients.

Detectives launched their investigation in June following reports from several victims, most of whom experienced complications after receiving dental veneer implants from Emely Martinez, 35.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, the victims also stated that Martinez refused to make any repairs or issue refunds.

Martinez advertised and operated a dental services business at 9150 49th Street North, in Pinellas Park, presenting herself as a licensed practitioner. Investigators, however, confirmed she lacked any active dental license in Florida, nor does the state recognize “veneer techs” as part of the dental profession.

Martinez was taken into police custody without incident.

Emely Martinez, 35, allegedly performed dental veneer procedures without a valid Florida license
She now faces multiple charges, including scheme to defraud under $20,000, two counts of practicing dentistry without an active license, a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear, a misdemeanor warrant for violation of probation, and unlawful possession of personal identification of another.

She was also cited as a habitual traffic offender, according to WFLA.

Additional victims are asked to contact the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864.

The Independent has reached out to Pinellas Park Police Department for more information.

