The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

More than a week after a woman claimed that her 7-month-old baby was kidnapped from a California parking lot, his parents have been arrested for murder.

Jake and Rebecca Haro were taken into custody at their rural Cabazon home, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Friday in a post on X.

Authorities say the search continues for baby Emmanuel, who has not been found.

The child was reported missing on August 14 after his mother claimed he had been abducted from her while in the Big 5 Sporting Goods parking lot in Yucaipa.

open image in gallery Jake and Rebecca Haro were taken into custody at their rural Cabazon home on Friday ( San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department )

Rebecca Haro initially told authorities that while she was changing Emmanuel’s diaper outside her vehicle on August 14, a man attacked her and knocked her unconscious. When she came to, she said, the baby was gone.

A search was launched and investigators interviewed the parents but said the pair stopped cooperating after being confronted with inconsistencies in her story.

open image in gallery Parents of missing boy Emmanuel Haro, Jake and Rebecca Haro, were arrested on Friday ( ABC/Fox )

Authorities appeared to hone in on the parents in their investigation earlier this week as they searched the parents’ home and later seized a car belonging to the baby's father.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in an update on Wednesday it is aware of reported sightings of Emmanuel, but further details were not made available.

open image in gallery Emmanuel Haro, a 7-month-old boy who was reported missing from San Bernardino County on August 14, 2025 ( San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office )

Adding to the scrutiny were revelations about Jake Haro’s criminal history. Court records show he was convicted of willful child cruelty in 2023 following a case in which his infant daughter with a previous spouse suffered multiple severe injuries, including a skull fracture, brain hemorrhage, and broken ribs.

Both Jake and his then-wife, Vanessa Avina, pleaded guilty. In that case, Jake was sentenced to 180 days in a sheriff’s work-release program and ordered into a child abuser treatment program.