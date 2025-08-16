The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police are searching for a seven-month-old boy who was reportedly kidnapped in San Bernardino County, California.

On Thursday, the boy's mother, Rebecca Haro, reported that she was attacked outside a business in Yucaipa. Officers responded to the call at approximately 7:47 p.m. and were told the woman's child was missing. The boy has been identified as Emmanuel Haro.

The mother said her son was kidnapped after she was attacked.

Police brought scent-tracking dogs to try to locate the child, but the dogs were unable to lead authorities to the missing boy.

The mother told NBC LA Friday that she had just removed her son from his car seat at the plaza when she was hit from behind. She is from Cabazon, 90 miles east of Los Angeles, and was in Yucaipa for her older son's youth sports game.

Emmanuel Halo, a 7-month-old boy who was kidnapped in San Bernardino County on August 14, 2025 ( San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office )

"I noticed a smell from my baby so I wanted to change him before going into the store," she told the broadcaster. "I took him out of the car seat and I laid him on the chair. I had his diapers here and someone said, 'Hola.' I couldn’t turn and I don’t remember nothing. I got up from the floor and didn’t see my child. Someone took him from me."

Police did not release details about the attack or any description of the attacker or attackers.

As the search for the child continues, investigators said on Saturday they “cannot rule out foul play.”

Police interviewed Jake and Rebecca Haro, the boy’s parents. “During those interviews, Rebecca was confronted with inconsistencies in her initial statement and declined to continue with the interview,” the sheriff’s office said in a Saturday update. Authorities said the search for the child continues.

Emmanuel’s parents are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Whoever took my son, please return him,” Jake Haro told KTLA. “We just want him back. We won’t do anything to you. Just give us our son. Keep him safe, don’t hurt him, make sure you feed him and change him.”

“If you know anything, please come forward or take him to the cops,” Rebecca told the outlet. “Please come and bring my son back. I’m begging you.”

Local law enforcement is also asking for the public's help to find the child.

The infant was last seen wearing a Nike onesie, and weighs approximately 21 pounds. The boy stands about 24 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the San Bernardino Sheriff's Dispatch at 909-387-8313.