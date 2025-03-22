Daughter arrested after elderly mother with dementia killed by dog attack

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A woman in Southern Colorado is in police custody after her dogs allegedly attacked and killed her elderly mother, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a home on Jefferson Boulevard in Pueblo County after receiving a report of an unconscious woman.

When they arrived, they found a 76-year-old woman, LaVonne Hoff, dead, according to KKTV. The deputies also found several dogs running loose inside the home, and another two dozen dogs and seven birds locked up in cages.

An autopsy was performed on the woman and found that she had been killed by a dog attack, according to deputies.

Deputies also learned that the woman had dementia and required 24-hour care.

“Sheriff’s detectives conducted an extensive investigation and learned that Jessica Hoff had left her mother at home alone with her dogs that day while she went to Pueblo to run errands,” PCSO officials said in a press release. “LaVonne Hoff reportedly had dementia and required 24-hour care. Detectives learned that while LaVonne Hoff was left alone, she was attacked by the dogs that were loose in the home.”

Jessica Hoff, 47 — the woman's daughter — left her mother at home alone with her dogs during the day while she ran errands in Pueblo. While she was out, the animals reportedly attacked and killed the woman.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Jessica Hoff's second property in Colorado City and discovered more dogs and birds in cages. In total, Jessica Hoff was in possession of 54 dogs and seven birds.

The animals were reportedly living in unsanitary conditions and several of the dogs were ill, according to law enforcement.

Colorado Animal Law Enforcement agents seized the animals.

Jessica Hoff was then arrested for criminal negligence resulting in death of an at-risk adult and 54 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to deputies.

She is being held at the Pueblo County jail on a $50,000 bond.