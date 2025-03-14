Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

K-9 bomb sniffer dog units have become the latest victims of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, just as the White House celebrated a national day honoring the heroic animals.

Workers at the TSA were informed via email that “new guidance” meant that requests for costs including vet visits, kenneling and dog food, had been put on hold effective immediately, according to Fox News. The directive was revealed on Thursday. TSA is in charge of airport security and its dogs can be used to sniff out bombs and other contraband.

The developments comes hours after President Donald Trump reposted a picture of himself with a now-deceased dog to mark National K-9 Veterans Day. The president shared a picture of himself with Conan.

“Happy K9 Veterans Day to all of our heroic working dogs, including Conan who fearlessly participated in the military operation that ended ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019,” the president wrote.

open image in gallery Donald Trump poses with veteran K-9 officer Conan, who passed away in 2023. Trump reposted the picture hours before it was revealed that DOGE cut bomb-sniffing dog services ( The White House/ X )

According to the White House, Conan died in 2023. After his retirement, he was adopted by his former handler and passed away “after many years of pleasant walks and peaceful naps.”

“Dogs are not only man’s best friend, offering companionship and loyalty, but also guardians, instinctively protecting their loved ones with unwavering devotion,” a White House press release read on Thursday.

“On National K-9 Veterans Day, the First Lady and I join our Nation in honoring the dedicated service of those working dogs serving alongside our military and law enforcement to defend our citizens and our Homeland.”

The Independent has requested comment from the White House about the reported cuts to the TSA and K-9 services.

Over 30,000 dogs have served in the U.S. Military since it began employing them in 1942, with more than 1,600 currently active.

open image in gallery Over 30,000 dogs have served in the U.S. Military since it began employing them in 1942, with more than 1,600 currently active ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The dogs are specially trained to detect explosives, drugs and other contraband, as well as participating in search-and-rescue operations with their keen sense of smell. Many also serve on the front lines, in combat zones and on the U.S. border.

The release also mentioned other dead dogs, including Hurricane, who took down a White House intruder; Cairo, a member of the U.S. Navy’s SEAL Team Six, who participated in the raid on Osama bin Laden; and Rex, a bomb detection dog who worked in Iraq.