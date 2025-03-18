Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former former Bachelor star Sean Lowe has revealed a horrific attack by his family’s new rescue dog, Moose, that left him fighting for his life.

Lowe and his wife, Catherine Giudici, appeared in a video on Lowe’s Instagram on Monday where he revealed that Moose, the dog the couple adopted in January, had attacked him more than once. “I’ve debated on whether or not we should share this publicly, but I just figured you guys are going to ask questions and probably see things, so I might as well get out ahead of it,” he prefaced the video.

He revealed that on Thursday he was home barbecuing with his friends while his wife and children were at the mall when the smoke alarm went off. He went inside with a dishrag to clear out anything that could have been wafting in from his grill.

“And as I’m holding the dish rag, Moose comes up and, like, bites it and kind of nips my finger really aggressively, which is something that he does not do. So, you know, I kind of gave him a, ‘No Moose,’” Lowe said.

But Moose then began biting his feet, so powerfully that the dog punctured holes in his shoes.

He continued to tell Moose “No” when the dog began to attack him.

“It was right about that moment where he shows his teeth at me and just attacks me, and I don’t mean like bite and run off like a lot of dogs do when they’re scared or defensive. I mean, attacks me, and I feel him just kind of ripping into the flesh of my arm,” Lowe said.

“And at this point, I am doing everything I possibly can just to fend this dog off,” he added.

Despite Lowe “bleeding badly” at that point, he was able to get Moose into the backyard before he ran back through the door and attacked Lowe again.

“I honestly just felt like I am fighting for my life here against a dog,” he said. “Not just a dog. My dog, right? Like, he’s my dog. We’ve only had him for a little under three months, but like he’s my dog.”

Lowe then took the time to look at the state of his arm, noting that the blood was “squirting” a few feet. He then started alerting his friends to “rush” him to the emergency room and call his wife. He ended up receiving stitches in “five or six different places” across his arm.

The next day the Bachelor alum, now fearful for the safety of his children, began researching “no-kill” kennels. While his parents were arriving to pick up his kids Moose began running out the front door toward Lowe for a third time.

“Going through a dog attack is pretty darn traumatic,” Lowe said. “Having to relive it less than 12 hours later, seeing that dog running straight at you is a feeling that I don’t think I ever want to experience again. Not to mention my arm was just useless because it was all stitched up and [I was] having a hard time moving it. And so there’s a split second where I’m looking at him and I’m just praying, like, ‘Please let it be the friendly Moose that I know.’”

Once again, Moose began attacking and “ripping” into Lowe’s arm. “I’m able to wrestle him to the ground. And this dog is so strong, he’s so explosive, but I’m able to wrestle him to the ground,” he explained.

“I’ve got a hold of his collar, but I know that he’s ripped my arm open, and I just know, like, I’m fighting for my life here, like I feel like if this dog gets up, he is going to kill me.”

His family then called 911.

Lowe ended up lying on top of Moose for 10 minutes while waiting for the police to arrive, saying that they even struggled to gain control of the dog.

He explained that despite all Moose had done, he didn’t blame the dog as he admitted that the family was made aware that Moose “experienced a lot of trauma” before he was adopted.

“We miss our dog, as weird as that sounds. He was a really, really good dog,” Lowe concluded. “And we miss him.”