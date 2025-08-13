Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman from New Zealand and her six-year-old son, who were first believed to have been kidnapped, have been detained at a US immigration centre after being stopped while crossing the US-Canada border, her friend said.

Sarah Shaw, 33, and her son were detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on 24 July when she drove her two eldest children to Vancouver airport in British Columbia for a direct flight to New Zealand to visit their grandparents on a holiday.

However, the mother and son were detained when they tried to cross the border to re-enter the US, where she was staying for over three years and is working as a youth counsellor at a juvenile detention facility in Washington.

“They are confined in horrible, isolated conditions with extremely limited access to communicate with legal counsel and bordering abuse,” her friend Victoria Besancon, who is trying to raise money to secure her release, said.

She said Ms Shaw initially thought she was being kidnapped as they were bundled into a white van with no markings at the Canadian border.

"I remember her on the phone being absolutely panicked. She originally thought she was being kidnapped, she didn't even realise she was being detained originally,” Ms Besancon told RNZ.

open image in gallery Sarah Shaw’s friend’s describes appalling and horrific living condictions at the detention facility ( GoFundMe )

"They were put into a giant white van, there were no markers on it, and not a lot was explained to them, so she was absolutely terrified."

She claims Ms Shaw has not been given formal charge paperwork, has not been added to ICE’s detainee locator system, and has been denied the chance to present evidence of her legal status.

She said her friend has been forced to spend what little commissary funds she has on basic items such as toothbrushes and shampoo for her son.

"She is in a locked room with five bunk beds, she's allowed to walk around the facility from 8am to 8pm, but outside of that she is locked in a cell with other families."

Aside from the staff, she and her son are the only English speakers, calling it “kind of like being in jail”.

open image in gallery This image released by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shows ICE and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officers executing search warrants on August 7, 2019, seizing business records pertaining to the ongoing federal criminal investigation ( AFP/Getty )

Ms Shaw is among the many foreign nationals who have ended up in detention centres far after they were held as part of Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown on immigrants. These centres stretch between Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, and called the Detention Alley. As many as 14 of the 20 largest detention centres are here.

Ms Shaw’s lawyer, Minda Thorward, told local media she had a temporary immigration document which made her eligible for re-entry into the US, but there was an “administrative error” with it.

The Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE), representing Ms Shaw, has demanded her release.

“The trauma this has already caused for her and her son may never be healed,” said Mike Yestramski, the union’s president, who also works as a psychiatric social worker at Western State hospital.

He said the union “vehemently opposes ICE practices” and Mr Trump’s immigration policies.

New Zealand’s foreign affairs ministry said they are in contact with Ms Shaw but did not comment further.

A British tourist, Rebecca Burke, a 28-year-old graphic artist from Monmouthshire, endured a 19-day detention in a US facility after a visa mix-up.

The Independent has reached out to ICE for a comment.