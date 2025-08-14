Trudy Appleby, 11, vanished from outside her Illinois home in 1996. Cops have now charged a man with her murder

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Nearly three decades after an 11-year-old Illinois girl vanished, a man has been charged with her murder.

Jamison Albert Fisher, 50, was indicted Wednesday on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death, WQAD8 reported.

The 11-year-old was last seen leaving her family’s home in Moline, about 165 miles west of Chicago, on August 21, 1996. Authorities said Appleby was seen getting into a gray vehicle with an unidentified man.

That same day, she had asked to go swimming with a friend, but her father said “no.” Phone records indicated that she decided to go anyway.

Fisher is accused of kidnapping and strangling Appleby, then concealing her death, according to Henry County State’s Attorney Catherine Runty. Fisher does not face kidnapping charges because the statute of limitations has expired.

Appleby’s body has never been recovered, though authorities continued investigating as her mysterious disappearance has haunted the community for nearly 30 years.

Jamison Albert Fisher has been charged with the murder of Trudy Appleby who was 11 when she vanished in 1996. ( Scott County Jail / The National Center For Missing & Exploited Children )

It’s unclear if Fisher and Appleby had any relationship before her killing. Fisher was previously named a person of interest in the case in 2020, along with another man who has since died, according to CBS News.

Fisher was already in the Scott County Jail in Iowa on an unrelated probation violation and will remain there pending further court proceedings, according to KWQC.

“The arrest of Fisher marks a turning point in this mystery that has spanned nearly three decades. While nothing can bring back young Trudy to her family, the relentless pursuit of justice honors her memory and the unwavering support of her loved ones and our community,” Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said.

“The Moline Police Department is committed to seeking the truth for Trudy and her family and to ensure that justice is served.”

Every year, Appleby’s family hosts a vigil on the day she went missing to remember her and bring attention to her case.

This year’s vigil is set to be held at 7 p.m.on August 21 at the Moline Police Department.