Desperate search underway for missing Arkansas teen as family fears foul play

A desperate search is underway for an Arkansas teenager who vanished from her father’s home in a rural area of Arkansas Saturday night – and her family is fearing the worst.

Hannah Osborn, 17, was last seen around 7:40 p.m. on August 9, leaving her father’s house in the small town of Bradford, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.

Her father, Wesley Osborn, said his daughter is an avid user of Snapchat, and he worries she may have been in contact with someone online who meant her harm.

“She’s had problems with being on that Snapchat and meeting people out of town and things, but Hannah has always come home,” he told KATV. “There were some vehicles spotted on my road about the time that she left. It leads me to believe there might be some foul play, some drug activity around my neighborhood.”

open image in gallery Hannah Osborn, 17, was last seen around 7:40 p.m. on August 9, leaving her father’s house in the small town of Bradford, Arkansas ( Jackson County Sheriff's Department )

Wesley and Hannah’s mother Crystal Osborn do not know if Hannah got into one of those vehicles, but they say they are following every lead they can find.

Hannah’s parents describe the teen as a smart, caring young woman with a “wild spirit.”

They are pleading for her safe return.

“She’s beautiful. She’s caring. She got a big heart, just beautiful on the inside and out,” Wesley told KATV.

“She’s a great person. We just want our daughter back. We would like to have her back home. But more importantly, I just need to know she’s alive and okay.”

open image in gallery Her father, Wesley Osborn, said his daughter is an avid user of Snapchat, and he worries she may have connected with someone online who meant her harm ( Wesley Osborn/Facebook )

Since Hannah disappeared, the worried father has posted emotional pleas on social media, describing the search as “the hardest” days of his life.

“Been out another night, fighting to find your beautiful light,” he wrote.

“As I sit here and wonder where you may be, I am overwhelmed with emotion, wishing you were with me. I don’t know where to look, I don’t know where to start, all I find myself doing is making circles in a world that is falling apart.”

In a second post, he urged his daughter to contact him.

“Please, if you see this, pick up a phone and call me and tell me that you are ok. It’s been the hardest 5 days of our lives not knowing where you are or what may have happened to you. We have turned this country upside down searching for you… I would beat down the doors of Hell to find you and make sure you are safe.”

“I want you to know that no matter what I will always love you,” he continued. “Good, bad, right, or wrong I will always be here for you. You are my flesh and blood, my baby girl.”

Wesley said Hannah is “loved and greatly missed,” adding, “If you are out there and upset with us or whatever the case may be, just know that you’re not in trouble. We’re not trying to force you to do anything against your will.”

Crystal said she is struggling to find the words to describe her pain.

“I don’t even have the words to express how I’m feeling right now.”

open image in gallery The Aware Foundation and other missing persons group are circulating posters online as the search continues ( The Aware Foundation )

The family is working closely with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police in the search.

Hannah was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and carrying an orange and black backpack. Standing 5’9” and weighing about 120 pounds, she has curly blonde hair, though her father said she often straightens it.

Anyone with information on Hannah Osborn’s whereabouts is urged to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (870) 523-5842.