Woman saw a ‘spiderweb’ in an Arkansas park and decide to kick it. It was really a $27,000 diamond

‘I got on my knees and cried, then started laughing,’ the woman said of the moment she found out she had discovered a 2.3-carat diamond

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Tuesday 12 August 2025 16:39 EDT
Comments
A woman saw what she thought was a spiderweb in an Arkansas park and decided to kick it, discovering an estimated $27,000 diamond in the process
A woman saw what she thought was a spiderweb in an Arkansas park and decided to kick it, discovering an estimated $27,000 diamond in the process (Arkansas State Parks)

A woman saw what she thought was a spiderweb in an Arkansas park and decided to kick it, discovering an estimated $27,000 diamond in the process.

Micherre Fox of Manhattan wanted the perfect engagement ring.

"There's something symbolic about being able to solve problems with money, but sometimes money runs out in a marriage,” she said in a recent news release from Arkansas State Parks. “You need to be willing and able to solve those problems with hard work.”

So, she decided to source the diamond for her engagement ring at the so-called world-famous Crater of Diamonds State Park.

Micherre Fox of Manhattan saw what she thought was a spiderweb in an Arkansas park and decided to kick it, discovering an estimated $27,000 diamond in the process
Micherre Fox of Manhattan saw what she thought was a spiderweb in an Arkansas park and decided to kick it, discovering an estimated $27,000 diamond in the process (Arkansas State Parks)

For three weeks, Fox searched tirelessly for her perfect diamond, and as luck would have it, she came across what she thought was a dew-covered spiderweb on her last day at the park.

Fox kicked the “web,” and when its shine remained, she realized it was a stone.

"Having never seen an actual diamond in my hands, I didn’t know for sure, but it was the most ‘diamond-y diamond’ I had seen,” she said.

Staffers at the Diamond Discovery Center confirmed she found a white, or colorless, diamond. It weighed an impressive 2.3 carats, which is about the size of a human canine tooth, according to the news release.

Fox spent three weeks at the Crater of Diamonds State Park before finding the 2.3-carat diamond
Fox spent three weeks at the Crater of Diamonds State Park before finding the 2.3-carat diamond (Arkansas State Park)

“I got on my knees and cried, then started laughing,” Fox recalled.

Diamond comparison site StoneAlgo said the average price of a 2.3-carat diamond is around $27,000.

Fox named the gem, which is a tradition for stones found at the park, the Fox-Ballou Diamond, after her and her partner’s last names. She plans to have the diamond set in her engagement ring, which her partner agreed to wait to give her until she accomplished her goal.

The news release stated 366 diamonds were registered at the park in 2025. Just 11 of them weighed more than one carat each.

In total, more than 75,000 diamonds have been found at the park since the first diamonds were discovered in 1906.

The woman named the gem the Fox-Ballou Diamond after her and her partner’s last names
The woman named the gem the Fox-Ballou Diamond after her and her partner's last names (Arkansas State Parks)

