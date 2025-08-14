Nebraska man missing after being dropped off at Colorado national park by rideshare

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 23-year-old man from Nebraska is missing in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park and a search for him is underway.

Blake Kieckhafer, 23, of Omaha, was reported missing to National Park Service rangers by his family on August 11, according to the department.

"He was last seen in the Upper Beaver Meadows area of Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday, August 7 around 5:20 p.m. when he was dropped off by a ride share service," the NPS said in a news release.

Upper Beaver Meadows Road is approximately a mile west of the Beaver Meadows park entrance near Highway 36 in the eastern portion of the park, according to the NPS.

Kieckhafer was last seen dressed in a dark-colored t-shirt and pants and wearing a dark-colored baseball cap without a logo. He was reportedly carrying a small, maroon daypack with him. He is believed to be approximately 180 pounds and 5'11 with buzzed blonde hair, a mustache, and blue-green eyes.

Blake Kieckhafer, 23, of Omaha, has been reported missing after a ride share driver dropped him off at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on August 7, 2025. He was reported missing by his family on August 11. ( National Parks Service )

“If you have information that could help investigators or if you have seen Blake Kieckhafer, please contact us,” the NPS said. “You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know.”

Anyone with information on Kieckhafer's whereabouts can contact the NPS Investigative Service Branch on Facebook, by visiting the NPS's website, or by calling 888-653-0009.

Despite the expansive and rugged terrain, Rocky Mountain National Park has had very few instances of people disappearing within its borders, according to the Colorado Sun.

In 2023, Chad Pallansch, 48, was doing a 28-mile run through the park when he disappeared. Though a search was conducted, it was called off after two weeks.

In 2019, another man, James Pruitt, went missing in the park. The 70-year-old was visiting from Tennessee when a storm hit the area where he was hiking. A search was conducted but was called off after six days.