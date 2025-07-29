Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Missing inventor and influencer Julian Brown’s mother says that he is safe after he ominously claimed that he was “under attack” from a new technology in an Instagram video earlier this month.

“I can confirm Julian is safe, but in the best interest of his security, I'm not able to provide any more information,” Nia Brown told The Daily Mail.

Her son, 21, a scientist with 1.8 million followers on Instagram, has not been heard from since July 9, after he posted a video telling his followers that he felt he was in trouble.

“Alright, listen everybody. I can’t go into too much detail, but there is some very, very odd stuff going on. I’m certainly under attack right now in many different ways,” Brown said in the now-viral clip.

“I just want everybody to know, so just kind of have your eyes open. I have my eyes open, but there is a lot going on. I’m still working, I’m still building – nothing is going to stop that. But I’m just telling you guys right now, be on the lookout because I’m under attack,” he added.

The missing inventor was last heard from on July 9 ( Instagram/@naturejab_ )

The young scientist gained popularity online after he created a product called “Plastoline,” which he says is able to recycle plastic by transforming it into gasoline.

Fans have speculated since the video went live that Brown was in serious trouble.

One follower said,” This is what we were worried about brother […]stay safe man.”

Another said: “I feared this day would come[....] keep doing what you’re doing, keep saving the planet and our people from the lies that we’re being told.”

Brown's achievements were touted in Forbes magazine in May, and his company, Naturejab, was highlighted for its use of microwave pyrolysis – an experimental technology that “combines the efficiencies of microwave heating with the functionality of a conventional pyrolysis plant” to reduce plastic waste.

Ahead of creating his company, Brown was selected as a 776 Climate Fellow – a two-year program that recognises young people for thinking of innovative ways to tackle climate change.

He also received a $100,000 grant from Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and husband of Serena Williams, but hoped to gain even more support from larger agencies, including the creation of a GoFundMe to support his new invention.

The fundraiser “Support Solar-Powered Plastic to Fuel Invention” has raised $30,787 – a total that reportedly skyrocketed since the inventor went silent.

“I have been self-taught in turning plastic into fuel for 5 years, and now I will need YOUR help to raise money for the most important upgrade yet. This will be my first official invention.

The first in the entire world, ‘Continuous, Solar Powered, Microwave Pyrolysis Reactor!’” Brown wrote on the page.