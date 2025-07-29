Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Torrential rains have killed at least 30 people in Beijing and caused widespread damage in the Chinese capital’s mountainous northern region.

Beijing has received almost a year’s rainfall in a matter of days, prompting authorities to evacuate about 80,000 people from their homes.

The unrelenting monsoon rains have damaged roads and communication infrastructure and cut off power to 136 villages as of Monday midnight.

Deaths have so far been reported from Beijing's mountainous northern districts, with 28 in Miyun and two in Yanqing.

Heavy rain started last Wednesday and intensified around Beijing and surrounding provinces on Monday, with the city getting up to 543.4mm rainfall in its northern districts, Xinhua news agency reported.

The average annual rainfall in Beijing is around 600mm.

The most intense rain occurred on Saturday in the capital hilly Huairou area, which saw 95.3mm of rainfall in one hour.

open image in gallery An aerial view shows a flooded public exercise centre after heavy rains at Taishitun village in Miyun district ( AFP/Getty )

The Beijing Meteorological Service has issued a yellow rainstorm alert for the Chinese capital city on Tuesday, down from the highest level of red on Monday.

The downpour is forecast to continue until Tuesday night with hourly precipitation in some areas exceeding 50mm, Global Times reported.

The weather department has asked the public to take precautions due to a heightened risk of secondary disasters such as flash floods, mudslides, and landslides in mountainous and hilly areas.

The rains have seen over 730 million cubic meters of water flow into the Miyun reservoir, the largest in China's north, as of Tuesday morning, with 120 million cubic meters discharged since Sunday afternoon.

Authorities in Beijing are urging residents to keep clear of downstream rivers as water levels are expected to remain high.

open image in gallery People ride on a front loader to cross a flooded street after heavy rains at Taishitun village in Miyun district on the outskirts of Beijing on 28 July 2025 ( AFP/Getty )

The government has allocated 200m yuan (£21m) for post-disaster recovery efforts, state media said. The funds will mainly be used to repair damaged transportation, water, medical and other infrastructure and public service facilities in Miyun and Huairou.

Footage shared by state media showed helicopters carrying aid supplies taking off from the Miyun Mujiayu airport on Monday.

Chinese president Xi Jinping said there had been "heavy casualties and property losses" in Beijing and the provinces of Hebei, Jilin and Shandong, and ordered "all-out" search and rescue efforts.

"No effort should be spared to search for and rescue those missing or trapped, to transfer and resettle residents in affected areas, and to reduce casualties to the greatest extent possible," Mr Xi said.

Premier Li Qiang also said heavy rain and flooding in Beijing's Miyun district had caused "significant casualties", Xinhua reported.

open image in gallery A resident walks on the debris in the aftermath of flooding from heavy rains at Taishitun village in Miyun district ( AFP/Getty )

Northern China has witnessed record-breaking rainfall in recent years, exposing densely populated cities, including Beijing, to flood risks. Some climate scientists link the higher rainfall in China's usually arid north to global warming.

Last week, two people died and 10 went missing after half a year's worth of rain fell in just five hours in the eastern province of Shandong.

Extreme weather has caused over 307 deaths or disappearances across the country in the first half of 2025 and resulted in economic losses exceeding $7.6bn, Reuters reported.

Beijing recorded its heaviest rainfall in 140 years in 2023 when the brunt of the destruction unfolded in neighbouring Hebei province.