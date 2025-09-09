First, the logo, now Cracker Barrel ends plans to remodel 660 restaurants after MAGA fury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two weeks after Cracker Barrel announced it would abandon its new modernized logo due to backlash from conservatives, the homestyle restaurant chain announced Tuesday that it will now not remodel all of its 660 restaurants as planned.

Last year, Cracker Barrel launched a $600 to $700 million redesign to modernize its restaurants with minimalist interiors and a new logo that removed the iconic “Uncle Herschel” character.

The revamp removed much of the chain’s traditional, country-store aesthetic, sparking backlash from customers and conservative critics who called the new look “soulless” and accused the brand of abandoning American values. Only four Cracker Barrels have been remodeled so far as part of a pilot program.

After a viral outcry and stock decline, Cracker Barrel quickly reinstated its old logo and restored elements of its original decor.

“We heard clearly that the modern remodel design does not reflect what you love about Cracker Barrel,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “Of course, we will continue to invest in our restaurants to make sure that they are in good shape and meet your expectations.”

open image in gallery Only four of Cracker Barrel’s restaurants were remodeled before the plan was scrapped ( Getty Images )

The decision comes amid a broader transformation plan introduced under new CEO Julie Felss Masino, a veteran of Starbucks and Taco Bell.

Masino acknowledged that Cracker Barrel was struggling to stay relevant and needed updates to attract more customers. Along with the store remodels, the company aimed to introduce new dinner menu options and improve kitchen efficiency. At the time, Masino said the goal was to update 25 to 30 locations during the 2025 fiscal year, which ended on July 31.

“Historically, Cracker Barrel has made limited changes to our design aesthetic, and we’ve probably relied a little too much on what was perceived to be the timeless nature of our concept,” Masino said during a conference call with investors, per the Associated Press.

Masino said the company had received positive customer feedback after remodeling two stores.

“The goal, simply put, was to freshen things in such a way as to be noticeable and attractive but still feel like Cracker Barrel," she said.

open image in gallery MAGA influencer Benny Johnson was among those to criticize Cracker Barrel's redesigned logo ( Benny Johnson/X )

However, the changes didn’t go over well with many customers, particularly after Cracker Barrel revealed plans to simplify its logo by removing the image of the “Old Timer.”

“They are supposed to be taking out the old, I call it ‘antique-type’ decorations on the walls," said Jerry Love to the Associated Press as he stood outside of a Cracker Barrel in Vicksburg, Mississippi, late last month. “I’m very conservative and old, so I like those and rather that they didn’t.”

Echoing widespread backlash among conservative consumers, even President Donald Trump blasted the redesign, urging Cracker Barrel to "go back to the old logo" and treat the negative customer response as "the ultimate poll."

Trump then celebrated the company walking back its new logo, congratulating it for listening to its customer base and "making their customers happy again."

He declared it a win for “common sense” and encouraged the brand to “make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again.”

The celebration didn’t stop with words. Trump later posted an AI-generated video of himself dancing with the “Uncle Herschel” character to his favorite song, Village People’s “YMCA.”